MENAFN - Live Mint) The China+1 strategy has emerged as a key feature of global supply-chain diversification, as companies and governments seek to reduce their dependence on China without completely abandoning the world's second-largest economy.

The strategy involves retaining existing manufacturing and sourcing operations in China while expanding production to at least one additional country.

India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Mexico have emerged as potential alternatives as businesses look to diversify their supply chains, reduce geopolitical risks and gain access to new markets.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What is the China+1 strategy?⌵

It is a supply-chain approach in which companies keep manufacturing or sourcing operations in China while expanding production to at least one other country. The aim is to diversify supply chains without fully abandoning China.

2How could Trump's proposed tariffs complicate the China+1 strategy?⌵

The US is considering tariffs on countries that could serve as alternatives to China, partly over concerns that Chinese goods may reach the US through third countries. This could make diversified supply chains more costly or uncertain.

3Could India benefit from the China+1 strategy?⌵

India could attract foreign investment, expand manufacturing, create jobs and become more integrated into global supply chains. However, proposed US tariffs could reduce the advantage for Indian exporters.

4What US tariff rate has been proposed for Indian goods?⌵

The proposal is for a tariff of up to 25% on certain Indian exports, potentially falling to 17% if India and the US reach a trade agreement. The proposed measures have not yet taken effect.

5Should companies move manufacturing from China to India under the China+1 strategy?⌵

The strategy involves adding production in another country while retaining operations in China, rather than abandoning China entirely. India is one potential alternative, but tariff uncertainty and the terms of trade agreements may affect the decision.

However, US President Donald Trump's latest tariff measures are creating fresh complications for this strategy.

While Washington wants to reduce its dependence on Chinese manufacturing, its growing pressure on countries that maintain strong trade and investment links with Beijing could make supply-chain diversification more difficult.

The latest tariff proposals also signal that the US is looking beyond its direct trade relationship with China.

The strategy also offers countries such as India an opportunity to attract foreign investment, expand manufacturing capabilities, create jobs and become more integrated into global supply chains.

China has established itself as a dominant force in global manufacturing, with extensive supplier networks, industrial infrastructure and control over several critical supply chains.

How are Trump's tariffs complicating China+1 strategy?

Trump's latest tariff measures could complicate the very supply-chain diversification that Washington has been encouraging.

The US has proposed higher tariffs on several trading partners following an eight-month investigation into alleged unfair trade practices and excess industrial capacity.

The US Trade Representative's findings reportedly refer to China more than 250 times in its assessment of Vietnam and more than 300 times in its assessment of the European Union.

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This reflects Washington's growing concern that Chinese goods could continue entering the US market through third countries, undermining its efforts to reduce dependence on Chinese manufacturing.

The Trump administration has also proposed increasing tariffs on China by 20 percentage points, on top of the 25% duties imposed during Trump's first presidential term. This would take the additional tariff burden to 45% if implemented as described, although the proposed increase remains subject to the existing US-China trade understanding.

What do the proposed tariffs mean for India?

India could potentially benefit from the changing global manufacturing landscape as companies explore alternatives to China.

However, Trump's tariff policy also presents challenges for Indian exporters.

Under the proposals outlined by the US Trade Representative, India could face a 25% tariff on certain exports under the Section 301 investigation into industrial overcapacity. Some products would be excluded from the proposed duties.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has indicated that the tariff could be limited to 17% if India concludes a trade agreement with Washington. Without an agreement, the proposed 25% rate could apply when the measures take effect.

The US has also proposed tariffs of 18% on Bangladesh, Cambodia and Thailand, and 20% on China and Vietnam, subject to the respective trade arrangements.

This could offer Indian exporters a relative advantage in certain sectors if competing economies face higher duties. However, the advantage would depend on the final tariff rates, product exemptions and the terms of individual trade agreements.

Will US-China trade tensions escalate again?

The latest tariff proposals have also raised questions about the durability of the trade understanding between Washington and Beijing.

Trump's second-term attempt to reshape global trade follows the US Supreme Court's decision to strike down his April 2025 'Liberation Day' tariffs.

The earlier tariff escalation had pushed duties on several trading partners higher, but China emerged as the most significant challenger to Washington's approach.

Beijing retaliated with countermeasures, including export controls on rare earth elements, highlighting its leverage over materials critical to industries ranging from automobiles to defence.

Subsequent negotiations and meetings between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping helped stabilise bilateral relations.

Recent developments have offered further signs that both sides are interested in maintaining the trade truce. Beijing has extended the suspension of certain rare earth export controls targeting the US, while China Southern Airlines' subsidiary Xiamen Airlines has agreed to purchase 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

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However, the latest tariff proposals leave room for another escalation, particularly as the existing trade arrangement approaches its 10 January expiry.

Capital Economics' chief Asia economist Mark Williams told Reuters the latest measures could provide Washington with additional leverage if trade tensions resume.

The China+1 strategy was built on the idea that global companies could diversify manufacturing without completely disconnecting from China.

But Washington's increasingly expansive approach to trade policy is complicating that equation.