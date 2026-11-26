MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump has accused his administration of deliberately under-reporting economic growth, demanding an investigation into what he described as a "purposeful" error in earlier gross domestic product (GDP) estimates.

Trump's accusation followed a Commerce Department revision that put US economic growth at an annualised 4.3% in the third quarter, up from the earlier estimate of 3.4%.

The president seized on the difference to allege that economic figures released before the election had been deliberately understated, but offered no evidence to support the claim.

In a post on social media on Thursday, Trump called the earlier figures "FAKE" and described the revision as a "massive, and purposeful, error".

"I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation. This is not a small error, this is a massive, and purposeful, error," he wrote in a post from his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Thanksgiving morning.

Why Trump is questioning US economic data

Trump's latest allegations centre on the difference between the initial GDP estimate and the revised figures released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

However, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA ), which publishes US GDP data, routinely releases estimates in stages. These figures are revised as additional economic information becomes available, meaning changes between initial and subsequent estimates are not unusual.

| AI capex at 3.6% of US GDP: Why the AI boom is bigger than the dotcom bubble

Trump has repeatedly questioned the credibility of federal economic data when the figures have been unfavourable to his administration, without providing evidence of political interference.

Trump previously fired US labour statistics chief

The latest dispute follows Trump's decision in August 2025 to dismiss the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) after a weak jobs report.

The report showed that the US economy added just 73,000 jobs in July 2025. It also revised employment figures for May and June, showing that 258,000 fewer jobs had been created than previously estimated.

| US New Tariff Shock: Trump's Fresh Duties On India, China, 12 Other Nations

Trump described the report as "phony" and "rigged" at the time.

His latest demand for an investigation into GDP estimates marks another instance of the president challenging the credibility of federal statistical agencies over economic figures.

GDP growth improves, but inflation remains a concern

While Trump highlighted the upward revision in economic growth, the same Commerce Department release also reported an acceleration in inflation.

A key inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, rose at an annual rate of 3.8% in October, according to the data cited in the report.

| Trump Prepares Fresh Tariffs on India and China Over Industrial Subsidies

The inflation figure presents a more complicated picture of the US economy than the growth numbers highlighted by Trump.

The president has repeatedly claimed credit for stronger economic performance, but voter assessments of economic conditions have remained less favourable.

According to the AP Voter Poll, 76% of voters described the economy as either "not so good" or "poor" during the midterm elections.

Around two-thirds also said Trump's policies had contributed to inflation.

Trump has previously offered competing explanations for electoral setbacks, including blaming his absence from the ballot for his party's performance in the midterms.