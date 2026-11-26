MENAFN - Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- A powerful Thanksgiving storm is sweeping up the US East Coast toward New York, as adverse weather knocks out power to more than half a million homes and businesses across the nation while snarling holiday travel.

The strengthening storm has already led to the postponement of events including Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade, which has been rescheduled for Saturday, marking the first time the annual holiday procession has been delayed. The governors of New York and New Jersey both declared a state of emergency, warning of damaging winds, heavy rainfall and severe coastal flooding through Friday.

The conditions complicate journeys for those heading to family gatherings, though the days leading up to Thanksgiving tend to see greater travel than the holiday itself. AccuWeather meteorologist Alyssa Glenny said wind gusts have already reached 72 miles per hour at Stingray Point, Virginia, with coastal areas of New Jersey and Long Island bracing for gusts up to 80 mph as the storm pushes northward.

“We're looking at the afternoon going into the evening for peak rainfall in New York,” Glenny said via telephone.“Once we get to midday, early afternoon, the wind is going to pick up and then the next 12 hours is the window for peak winds.”

The National Weather Service has issued coastal flood warnings for various New York and New Jersey counties, encompassing all five boroughs of New York City. In a statement, Mayor Zohran Mamdani urged the city's residents to use caution if traveling.

There were also about 400 reported flight cancellations across the US, with Baltimore/Washington International Airport and New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport among the most impacted, according to FlightAware data. While elevated, the disruption is far below the levels recorded earlier this month after the US Federal Aviation Administration imposed a nationwide ground stop due to an equipment outage.

Meanwhile, there are over 668,000 US power outages as of about 1 p.m. Eastern Time, according to PowerOutage. That includes about 5% of customers in Maryland, Virginia and Missouri, with the latter enduring heavy snowfall from a winter storm.

“With the power outages, we always are concerned with downed trees that could impact travel,” AccuWeather's Glenny said.“Along the coastal areas - like those locations in Southern New Jersey, Ocean City, Maryland where they're having the coastal flooding - there are definitely some travel impacts with flooded roadways in that corridor.”

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed due to the high winds making it too dangerous to send the balloons above the streets of Manhattan. The city adopted new wind rules after the 1997 Thanksgiving parade, when gusts hurled a gigantic Cat in the Hat balloon into a lamppost, injuring spectators.

“The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our city and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year's celebration,” Macy's said in a statement.

The balloons have been grounded because of weather just once in the parade's history, in 1971, while in 2019 they were required to fly at lower heights because of high winds. This year's rescheduled event is due to start at 8:30 a.m. in New York on Saturday.

“Tomorrow we're going to start to see the impacts winding down and then we're kind of just dealing with cleanup,” said Glenny.“By Saturday, for places like New York City, we expect a dry day. By the afternoon we could even have some breaks of sun.”

(Updates with latest data throughout; adds detail on flooding in fifth paragraph, timing of Macy's parade in penultimate paragraph.)

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