The women said they received the ministry's response after submitting an appeal calling on French authorities to provide protection to those facing threats, repression and insecurity in Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan. The request, dated October 19, asked France to expand its humanitarian visa capacity and establish a faster procedure for reviewing their cases.

In its response, the Interior Ministry said Laurent Nuñez, France's interior minister, had carefully reviewed the women's request and directed that it be referred to the Director General of Foreign Nationals in France for examination under existing laws and regulations.

The ministry also assigned the directorate responsibility for informing the applicants directly about the outcome of the review and any measures taken. However, the referral does not amount to approval of their visa requests or a guarantee that humanitarian visas will be issued.

The women had previously sent copies of their appeal to French President Emmanuel Macron, First Lady Brigitte Macron, the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, members of the National Assembly and senators. They called for the evacuation of women at risk and faster access to protection in France.

The group includes women who say they face danger because of their previous professional activities and public roles. Their appeal follows years of restrictions imposed by the Taliban on women's education, employment, movement and participation in public life.

The response comes as France has announced plans to expand its protection and education programmes for Afghan women. Speaking at the National Assembly on November 24, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said France would welcome an additional 200 Afghan women from next year, representing a 50 per cent increase in its annual reception efforts.

Barrot also announced that 50 Afghan female students would be welcomed at French universities in January 2027, while 35 government scholarships would be awarded in September. He said France had provided 187 million euros in humanitarian assistance for Afghan women and girls and welcomed 18,500 Afghan women for protection since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

The French Foreign Ministry has separately outlined plans to strengthen diplomatic engagement in the region, particularly in Pakistan, in cooperation with the UN refugee agency and relevant organisations, to facilitate the reception of more Afghan women.

In response to the Interior Ministry's letter, the 120 women welcomed the referral and thanked France for its support for Afghan women's rights and girls' education. They urged officials to treat their applications as a priority and accelerate the humanitarian visa process.

The applicants also pointed to Barrot's recent announcement as a sign of France's commitment, calling on the government to translate its political and humanitarian support into concrete action on their pending cases.

The latest appeal highlights the gap between France's announced protection commitments and the urgent need for decisions by Afghan women who remain at risk while waiting for a safe route out of the region.