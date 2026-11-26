The Associated Press reported on Thursday, November 26, that representatives for the former couple confirmed the settlement in a joint statement issued on Wednesday. The agreement resolves their dispute over Château Miraval, although its financial and other terms have not been disclosed.

“We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further,” the representatives said. They also stressed that statements attributed in media reports to unnamed sources did not come from either actor or people close to them.

The legal dispute began in February 2022, when Pitt sued Jolie over her sale of her stake in Château Miraval to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli Group. Pitt alleged that the transaction violated an agreement requiring both parties to obtain the other's consent before selling their interests in the estate.

Jolie disputed the existence of such an agreement and filed a countersuit in October 2022. Her legal team argued that negotiations for Pitt to purchase her stake had broken down after he allegedly demanded that she sign a broad nondisclosure agreement preventing her from speaking publicly about alleged abusive behaviour during their relationship.

The winery dispute subsequently became intertwined with allegations concerning an incident aboard a private plane in September 2016. Jolie alleged that Pitt physically and verbally abused her and some of their children during the flight from Europe. Pitt has denied the allegations.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigated the incident but did not pursue criminal charges. According to an FBI report later obtained by The Associated Press, prosecutors decided against bringing charges after reviewing the evidence.

The former couple purchased a controlling interest in the Château Miraval estate in Provence, southern France, in 2008 and married there in 2014. The property, which includes vineyards and a wine-producing business, became a major point of contention following their separation.

Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, and their divorce settlement was finalised in December 2024. The former couple have six children, all of whom are now adults.

The settlement marks the end of the direct legal dispute between the two actors over the winery. However, separate litigation involving Pitt and the business interests that acquired Jolie's stake has also been reported, meaning the wider commercial dispute may not be entirely resolved.

Pitt and Jolie began their relationship in 2004 after starring together in the film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. They became one of Hollywood's most prominent couples before their separation 12 years later.