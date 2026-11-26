BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – CARICOM businesses and consumers could pay an additional US$3.6 billion to bring goods into the region between 2028 and 2035 under new global rules to cut shipping emissions. That is the central finding of a new Study by the CARICOM Private Sector Organization (CPSO) on the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) Net-Zero Framework (IMO-NZF). The Study is released ahead of the IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 85), which opens in London on 30 November.

Dr Patrick Antoine, chief executive officer and technical director of the CPSO said:

The Study is the first to measure the Framework's economic effect on each of 12 CARICOM member states. It finds that the cost of shipping imports into the Region could rise by 14 percent by 2035, under the Framework as approved, adding US$761 million in that year alone.

With normal freight growth, shipping costs in 2035 would be about a third higher than in 2027. The landed cost of imported goods could climb by about 2.5 percent, before customs duties tax that increase a second time. In economies where imports equal 28 to 47 percent of GDP, that reaches household budgets quickly. Real imports could be USD 2.9 billion, or 9.5 percent, lower in 2035 than they would otherwise be. Food imports alone could fall by USD 312 million.

The ships that serve CARICOM have no practical way to switch to cleaner fuels before the mid-2030s. The region has no bunkering network for such fuels, and its feeder ships have no material presence in shipyard order books. Leading independent studies reach the same conclusion. Nine global shipping associations said on 18 November that commercially viable fuels of that kind are currently unavailable. Carriers are therefore expected to pay the charge and pass it on as a freight surcharge, as they have done with European Union carbon costs since 2024. The burden will not fall evenly. The region's seven tourism-dependent island economies could see real imports fall by 6.6 to 9.5 percent. For the smallest islands on thinly served routes, the greater risk is that shipping lines cut back or withdraw services. The estimates count imports only, yet exports leave on the same ships and carry the same charge.

The Study examines the Net-Zero Framework, approved by the Committee in April 2025, and the four alternative proposals tabled ahead of MEPC 85, which meets from 30 November to 3 December 2026. The Framework is expected to return for a decision at the resumed extraordinary session on 4 December. The CARICOM model shows that all five would raise shipping and import costs for the people of CARICOM. Over 2028 to 2035 the added shipping cost could be about USD 3.6 billion under the Framework as approved, USD 3.0 billion under Japan's proposal, and USD 4.8 billion under Tuvalu's. For small economies that import most of what they consume, these are major charges. Preliminary estimates for the Brazil and Liberia proposals are lower, at about USD 0.7 billion and USD 0.5 billion, but neither guarantees any return to the region. The amounts vary but the direction does not.

CARICOM's payments in 2030 could be about 2 percent of the revenue expected for the IMO's Net-Zero Fund. Yet the region accounts for only 0.12 percent of world imports. The rules on who receives money from that Fund are not yet written.

The CPSO holds to one overriding principle. Whichever text is adopted, if any, including a compromise text, decarbonising shipping must not worsen the cost of living, affordability, or food security for the people of CARICOM. Safeguards must be written into the rules and settled before any vote.

The CPSO therefore supports a text with a fund or investment facility only on three conditions.

First, the rules must recognise the disproportionately negative impacts on CARICOM Small Island Developing States (SIDS), ring-fence a share of the money for them, and phase in implementation on the trades that serve them. Second, the fund must return to the region at least what it pays in on imports and exports, through a Region-controlled channel such as the Caribbean Development Bank. Third, the option chosen must carry the lowest net cost to the region, so the lower-cost texts of Japan, Brazil, and Liberia stay under consideration.

The Study also points to an opportunity. Once the ships and the fuel supply are in place, a dual-fuel feeder vessel could save about USD 200 to USD 250 for every tonne of conventional fuel it replaces. That option is not yet available.