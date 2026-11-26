The acquisition brings ferrous sand casting into the Group for the first time, strengthening Expromet's position as a turnkey manufacturing partner and enabling the Group to offer fully integrated casting, machining, welding, fabrication and assembly across its UK sites.

Based in Chard, Somerset, Cerdic Foundries specialises in ferrous castings including spheroidal graphite, compacted graphite and austempered ductile iron, alongside non-ferrous alloys, for customers across marine, defence, off highway, rail, and more. Cerdic is one of just a small number of UK foundries holding Lloyd's Register approval for ferrous materials, and the only UK foundry to hold it for compacted graphite iron (CGI) – a key benefit for the marine sector. Joining Expromet gives Cerdic Foundries access to the resources of a robust, high-growth precision engineering group, while customers benefit from advanced engineering processes across the Group.

Rob Guest, CEO of Expromet Technologies Group, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Cerdic Foundries to Expromet. This acquisition marks another important step in Expromet's strategy to build a group of complementary precision engineering businesses. Cerdic will become the Group's centre of excellence for ferrous sand casting, bringing Lloyd's Register approval into the Group, strengthening our existing marine offering and expanding our capabilities across safety-critical applications."

Simon Furnell, Managing Director of Cerdic Foundries added:

"Joining Expromet means our customers can now access a much broader range of manufacturing capabilities, including machining, fabrication and complementary casting processes, without having to manage multiple suppliers. That's a real advantage for the programmes we support. It's an exciting next step for the foundry and we look forward to working as part of the wider Expromet Group.”

Alongside Expromet's other Group companies Haworth Castings (sand and gravity die casting), Investacast (investment casting and pressure die casting), Metaltech Precision (CNC machining) and Tiverton Fabrications (welded fabrication), Cerdic Foundries will extend the Group's UK manufacturing footprint as part of a unique end-to-end offering. Customers benefit from a single, trusted source for design, casting, machining, fabrication and assembly, with the added flexibility of overseas sourcing through Expromet's long-standing partners.

By integrating these complementary capabilities, Expromet helps customers de-risk and streamline their supply chains, improve traceability, and gain greater assurance of quality and delivery performance.

Rob Guest added:

"Our goal is to make it easier for customers to source complex, high-quality components under one roof. With Cerdic joining the Group, we can now offer ferrous sand casting alongside investment casting, machining and fabrication, backed by the same standards of traceability and quality accountability across every process."

ENDS

About Expromet Technologies Group

Expromet Technologies Group was founded in 2016 to harness the capabilities of a group of leading UK metal manufacturing companies to deliver world-class engineering solutions. With the acquisitions of Haworth Castings, Investacast, Metaltech Precision, NC Precision, Tiverton Fabrications and now Cerdic Foundries, Expromet has strengthened its position as an industry leader in precision engineering, delivering world-class casting, machining, fabrication and manufacturing solutions to customers in performance critical sectors.

About Cerdic Foundries Limited

Founded in 1970, Cerdic Foundries has spent over 55 years building its expertise in ferrous and non-ferrous sand casting from its over 100,000 square foot site in Chard, Somerset. The company is JOSCAR registered and holds Lloyd's Register approval, held by only a handful of UK cast iron foundries. The team provides a complete in-house service including pattern making, casting and heat treatment. The business will continue to operate from this site, boosting Expromet's UK manufacturing portfolio and providing synergy across Group operations.

Media contact

Alex Brake, Marketing Executive

07765 326828

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Expromet Technologies Group

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