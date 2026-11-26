MENAFN - Pressat) International Animal Rescue brought together music, compassion and animal lovers at its annual carol service on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

Animal lovers came together yesterday evening as International Animal Rescue (IAR) hosted its annual Carols for Animals service at St Botolph-without-Bishopsgate Church in London. The celebration raised funds for animals in need and thanked the supporters whose generosity makes the charity's rescue and conservation work possible.

The Massive Violins captivated the audience with their blend of cello melodies and powerful vocals. IAR patrons Peter Egan and Steven Cree, shared personal stories about why they support the charity's work.

Funds raised on the night will help IAR rescue and rehabilitate animals, provide lifelong sanctuary for those unable to return to the wild, and protect threatened habitats. In Indonesia, the charity has been responding to fires that displaced orangutans, with more than 70 rescued in a short space of time.

The service was also an opportunity to recognise the people behind each rescue. Wildlife keepers and vets provide treatment and ongoing care, while specialist teams help rehabilitated animals return to the wild. Supporters' donations help these teams respond when animals need them most.

From orangutans in Indonesia to rescued bears in India and Armenia and injured wildlife in Costa Rica, that support helps provide emergency care and funds the longer-term work of rehabilitation, habitat protection and preventing further suffering.

Actor Steven Cree, patron and supporter of International Animal Rescue, spoke at the event about his visit to the bear sanctuary in Armenia:“Seeing some of the rescued bears finally living in a more natural environment after years of suffering is incredibly moving. No wild animal should spend its life trapped in a cage for entertainment or profit.

“What International Animal Rescue has achieved here is genuinely inspiring, and I hope this event encourages more people to support wildlife rescue and protection efforts around the world.”

Alan Knight OBE, President of International Animal Rescue, said:“Carols for Animals is a chance to come together, enjoy some wonderful music and thank the people who make this work possible. Our supporters help us be there for animals at their most vulnerable. They make emergency rescues possible, help provide food and veterinary care, and give animals the chance of a safer future.”

To find out more about International Animal Rescue or support its work, visit .