MENAFN - Pressat) Businesses Are Overlooking One of LinkedIn's Most Valuable Lead Generation Tools, Warns Maverrik

26 November 2026, UK – Businesses could be missing significant revenue opportunities by overlooking LinkedIn newsletters as part of their marketing and business development strategies, according to global social selling training company Maverrik.

As competition for visibility on LinkedIn intensifies, Maverrik warns that an overreliance on short-form content and outbound sales activity could be limiting businesses' ability to generate consistent inbound enquiries.

Dean Seddon, CEO and founder of Maverrik, has built an audience of approximately 30,000 LinkedIn newsletter subscribers and identifies the publishing format as his most commercially successful activity on the platform.

“Newsletters have brought me more inbound leads and more revenue than anything else I've done on LinkedIn,” said Dean.

Unlike traditional social media posts, which rely heavily on feed distribution, LinkedIn newsletters enable businesses to develop a dedicated audience that receives notifications when new content is published, with eligible subscribers also receiving email updates.

Maverrik believes this presents a significant opportunity for B2B organisations, particularly those operating in industries with complex purchasing decisions and longer sales cycles.

The company argues that businesses focusing predominantly on immediate engagement and short-term visibility risk underinvesting in the activities that build familiarity, credibility and commercial relationships over time.

Dean's approach combines newsletters with regular content and educational events. Over a six-year period, his online sessions have attracted approximately 125,000 registrations, with the majority of inbound leads that subsequently became paying clients having registered for at least two events.

The commercial potential of this approach has also been demonstrated by a Maverrik client operating within the AI and cloud services sector, who secured a €250,000 sales opportunity following engagement with a prospective customer across two online events.

As organisations finalise their marketing and business development strategies for 2027, Maverrik is encouraging business leaders to reconsider how they allocate resources across LinkedIn marketing activities and place greater emphasis on developing sustainable, long-term sources of inbound revenue.

The company maintains that LinkedIn should be treated as a commercial platform capable of supporting customer acquisition, rather than simply a channel for brand awareness and professional networking.

Maverrik works with business leaders, marketing professionals and sales teams internationally to develop commercially focused LinkedIn and social selling strategies.

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About Maverrik

Maverrik is a global social selling and business growth training company specialising in LinkedIn marketing, lead generation, sales enablement and business development. Since 2018, Maverrik has trained more than 250,000 professionals and helped clients generate over £252 million in new business.