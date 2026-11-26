MENAFN - Pressat)Eternal Skincare's Advanced Hypochlorous Facial Mist has wonat the Get The Gloss Beauty Awards 2026. Priced at £12 for 60 ml, the British-made mist combines a simple three-ingredient formula with a focus on the manufacturing expertise needed to preserve its active ingredient.

The recognition highlights a useful question for anyone choosing a hypochlorous acid skincare product: what keeps the ingredient effective between manufacture and everyday use?

Hypochlorous acid is valued in skincare for its antibacterial properties, but its performance depends on how it is formulated and stored. Certain ingredients can react with and consume hypochlorous acid, leaving less available to provide its antibacterial action. Research has shown that these reactions can reduce the antimicrobial activity of a solution.

For Eternal Skincare, that makes stability and ingredient compatibility central to the product. The brand works with a leading specialist manufacturer of hypochlorous acid, drawing on its expertise to prioritise quality, stability and efficacy.

The Facial Mist contains just water, sodium chloride and hypochlorous acid, without added fragrance, alcohol, botanical extracts or additional skincare actives. The deliberately simple formulation keeps the focus on preserving the hypochlorous acid responsible for its antibacterial action.

Designed for daily use, the mist helps soothe visible redness and refresh the skin, while its antibacterial action helps reduce surface bacteria associated with breakouts. It is dermatologically tested and suitable for sensitive and blemish-prone skin.

Fay Watt, co-owner of Eternal Skincare, said:

The Get The Gloss Beauty Awards 2026 results were announced on 25th November, following testing by a panel of 23 expert judges spanning beauty journalism, medicine, aesthetics, hair styling and skin science.

Eternal Skincare's Advanced Hypochlorous Facial Mist can be used on the face and body. It fits into a daily routine after cleansing and before moisturiser, or can be used throughout the day to refresh the skin.

Available now at £12 for 60 ml from eternalskincare.

About Eternal Skincare

Eternal Skincare creates straightforward, effective skincare with sensitive skin in mind. Its range includes aloe-based moisturisers, cleansers, sun protection and hypochlorous facial mist, designed to support comfortable, manageable daily routines.

Media enquiries

Nick Watt - Eternal Skincare

Email: [email protected]

For further information, high-resolution images or product samples, please contact Nick.

Official award results: Get The Gloss Beauty Awards 2026