Socialbox.Biz Urges UK IT Managers To Prioritise Secure Corporate IT Reuse Before Computer Recycling And Disposal In 2026, 2027, And Beyond
Every year, thousands of working corporate laptops, Apple MacBooks, desktops, and smartphones are prematurely shredded or exported. Through its "Call SocialBox Before You Scrap It" initiative, the London-based social enterprise gives UK IT departments a secure, compliant alternative for office IT refreshes and hardware decommissioning:
- Cut Scope 3 CO2 Emissions: Reusing 200 business laptops saves over 62 metric tons of Scope 3 CO2 (~310–331 kg per device)-more than double the carbon savings of scrap computer recycling. Certified Data Wiping: Full-service bulk collections include on-site and off-site data erasure (to NIST 800-88 and ISO 27001 standards), official data destruction certificates, and verified impact reporting without disrupting existing recycling contracts.
- UK businesses and universities planning an IT refresh or bulk hardware clearout are urged to contact SocialBox first. Call on 0843 289 5722 or visit socialbox.
- About SocialBox Community Interest Company:
SocialBox is a London-based Community Interest Company specialising in secure bulk corporate IT reuse before computer recycling and IT disposal. By collecting, data-wiping, and upgrading surplus business laptops, MacBooks, and office tech, SocialBox helps UK organisations reduce Scope 3 emissions and e-waste while supporting computer access and skills inclusion. Read case studies at socialbox and Age UK London.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment