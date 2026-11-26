Every year, thousands of working corporate laptops, Apple MacBooks, desktops, and smartphones are prematurely shredded or exported. Through its "Call SocialBox Before You Scrap It" initiative, the London-based social enterprise gives UK IT departments a secure, compliant alternative for office IT refreshes and hardware decommissioning:

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