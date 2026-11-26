Albertsons Elevates Kris Staaf T0 Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer
(MENAFN- PRovoke) BOISE-Food and drug retailer Albertsons Companies has appointed Kris Staaf to the newly created role of executive vice president, chief communications and public affairs officer. Staaf will oversee the work of the Albertsons Companies Foundation to provide hunger relief to neighbors in need.
Staaf, who has been with the company since 2006 and most recently served as vice president, government affairs, will report directly to CEO Susan Morris as a member of the senior leadership team. Staaf will partner with Morris and the senior leadership team to translate enterprise priorities into a clear, cohesive strategy and story.
Staaf will lead the company's communications and public affairs efforts across audiences including associates, customers, investors, policymakers, communities, suppliers and the media, overseeing the functions of internal, external and executive communications along with government affairs.
According to Albertsons, the new position comes at an important time for the company as it embarks on“a critical turnaround effort to advance its growth strategy, strengthen execution and deliver long-term value to customers, associates, communities and shareholders.”
“As we enter a significant chapter for Albertsons, we are investing in the leadership that will help us move faster, stay close to our customers and communities, and deliver for our associates and shareholders,” said Morris.“Creating this role reflects how seriously we take that opportunity.“
Staaf joined Albertsons in 2006 and earlier was senior director, public affairs and government relations for Albertsons' Mountain West division. Before joining the company, Staaf spent 16 years at Webb Strategic Communications in Denver, counseling national and regional clients on strategic communications, media relations and crisis management.
Staaf, who has been with the company since 2006 and most recently served as vice president, government affairs, will report directly to CEO Susan Morris as a member of the senior leadership team. Staaf will partner with Morris and the senior leadership team to translate enterprise priorities into a clear, cohesive strategy and story.
Staaf will lead the company's communications and public affairs efforts across audiences including associates, customers, investors, policymakers, communities, suppliers and the media, overseeing the functions of internal, external and executive communications along with government affairs.
According to Albertsons, the new position comes at an important time for the company as it embarks on“a critical turnaround effort to advance its growth strategy, strengthen execution and deliver long-term value to customers, associates, communities and shareholders.”
“As we enter a significant chapter for Albertsons, we are investing in the leadership that will help us move faster, stay close to our customers and communities, and deliver for our associates and shareholders,” said Morris.“Creating this role reflects how seriously we take that opportunity.“
Staaf joined Albertsons in 2006 and earlier was senior director, public affairs and government relations for Albertsons' Mountain West division. Before joining the company, Staaf spent 16 years at Webb Strategic Communications in Denver, counseling national and regional clients on strategic communications, media relations and crisis management.
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