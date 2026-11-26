MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a former terrorist who had been evading arrest for more than two decades in 13 criminal cases, including the killing of a Special Police Officer (SPO), officials said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, identified as Mohammad Mansha, a resident of Thuroo Lassoli in Reasi district, was arrested by a special team of Reasi Police from Tral in Awantipora district with the assistance of local police, they said.

According to officials, Mansha was wanted in a case registered at Mahore police station in 2000 under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and the Arms Act. An SPO was killed in the incident.

Following the investigation, a chargesheet was filed against him before the competent court, after which he was declared an absconder.

The Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Reasi, had issued an arrest warrant against him on December 6, 2001.

Read Also Police Bust Exam Cheating Racket in Jammu; 14 Arrested Various 'Angles' in SPOs Killing: J&K Cong Chief Demands Thorough Probe

Police said Mansha was an active terrorist between 2000 and 2007 before surrendering before security forces in 2007. However, he continued to evade the legal process and remained wanted in 13 criminal cases registered between 2000 and 2007.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cases involve charges related to murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and waging war against the government, officials said.

Acting on credible intelligence, a special team comprising personnel from Mahore police station and the Absconder Tracking Unit was constituted and dispatched to Tral.

The accused was traced and apprehended through coordinated efforts with Awantipora Police, they said.

Police said the arrest brought a more than two-decade-long pursuit to an end and reiterated their commitment to tracing absconders and ensuring accountability irrespective of the passage of time or geographical boundaries.