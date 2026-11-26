MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Amid mounting criticism over alleged cheating in the recently held Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) examination, the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced a series of additional security measures for upcoming examinations to prevent the use of unfair means.

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The move comes amid demands by several political leaders for the cancellation of upcoming JKSSB examinations, citing concerns over the credibility and fairness of the recruitment process following the alleged malpractice in the FAA examination. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested 20 people in connection with the cheating case.

In a fresh set of instructions issued by the Board's Controller of Examinations, JKSSB said the measures were aimed at countering attempts by“unscrupulous elements” to exploit a“latest modus operandi” to undermine the examination process.

Under the revised arrangements, Deputy Commissioners will appoint invigilation staff through a randomisation process from a pool of identified personnel. Examination centres will continue to be allotted to candidates randomly, while admit cards will now be available for download only three days before the examination, instead of the earlier seven-day window.

The Board said it had reviewed security arrangements at examination centres in consultation with the Police Department. Magistrates will supervise the frisking of candidates and examination staff, ensure that no unauthorised person enters the premises and prevent anyone from leaving the centre before the examination concludes.

All personnel deployed at examination centres, including service providers, will be required to deposit their mobile phones and other electronic gadgets in a designated control room, where these will remain locked until the examination is over.

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The Board also said the number of jammers at examination centres had been increased after some candidates recently attempted to use“sophisticated electronic gadgets”. CCTV cameras will continue to be installed at all centres, with live monitoring from JKSSB control rooms in Jammu and Srinagar.

Centre Observers appointed by Deputy Commissioners will be held personally responsible for monitoring the movement of invigilators and examination material. They will also ensure that unused question booklets and the OMR sheets of absent candidates are counted, packed and sealed inside examination halls under CCTV surveillance.

Centre Superintendents have been directed not to engage temporary or need-based staff for setting up examination centres. Only permanent government employees will be assigned such duties, with Superintendents being held personally accountable for any lapse.

Deputy Commissioners will also constitute flying squads to monitor examination centres and surrounding areas for suspicious activities.

District administrations will continue to impose restrictions around examination centres under Section 163 and deploy adequate police personnel to prevent unnecessary movement in the vicinity. Candidates will not be allowed to park vehicles near examination centres or be accompanied by anyone.

The Police Department will conduct stricter frisking of candidates. Metallic items, including water bottles, watches and special goggles, will not be permitted inside examination centres.

Candidates will also be barred from wearing clothing that could be used to conceal small electronic devices, including garments with oversized buttons, baggy cuffs and hoodies.

The Board said the measures were intended to ensure fair and transparent examinations and prevent candidates from resorting to unfair means. It also advised aspirants to concentrate on their preparation and ignore what it described as“false and fabricated rumours” being circulated by certain elements.