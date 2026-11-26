MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has sought updated instructions from the authorities regarding implementation of its May 29 directions concerning flood management, removal of encroachments and protection of water bodies across Kashmir Valley.

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A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal passed the directions while considering a long-pending Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Environmental Policy Group.

The court directed the authorities to“update their instructions” regarding compliance with the order dated May 29, 2024. The matter has been listed for further consideration on December 23, 2026.

In its May 29, 2024 order, the High Court had issued a series of directions to the authorities, taking note of the need to prevent a recurrence of the devastating September 2014 floods and ensure the protection and restoration of the River Jhelum and other water bodies.

The Court had directed the authorities to file a detailed affidavit explaining the steps taken in compliance with its earlier orders. The Government was also directed to furnish utilisation certificates for Rs 41,323.17 lakh released by the Union Government for various flood-management projects undertaken in the Union Territory.

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The Bench had further sought an updated compliance report regarding the prohibition on construction near water bodies and details, in tabulated form, of encroachments removed along the River Jhelum.

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Additionally, the Government was directed to submit an Action Taken Report detailing the preventive measures undertaken and envisaged to address the recurring threat of floods in Kashmir, besides filing an affidavit on steps taken towards demarcation of protected areas as directed in the Court's August 18, 2017 order.

The PIL, along with connected matters, deals with flood prevention, restoration of the River Jhelum and its tributaries, removal of encroachments and preservation of wetlands, lakes, forests and other ecologically sensitive areas