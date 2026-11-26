MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Support is growing for the businesswoman who started an online petition against construction near Sheshnag lake along the Amarnath Yatra route after police allegedly summoned her family members.

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Zarqua Banday earlier claimed that cyber police asked her to remove the online petition.

“Is it legal to drag my family into this matter? Please take a moment and read the content, and show me where did I exactly challenge the government, or break any laws?” Banday wrote on LinkedIn.

In a post on Wednesday, Banday said that the Cyber Police asked her to remove the online petition, calling it illegal.

Outrage was sparked when a video recently showed an excavator at work near the high-altitude Sheshnag Lake, a high-risk glacial lake in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Political parties, religious leaders, and environmentalists have demanded an immediate halt to the activity along the Amarnath cave route.

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The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Monday said post-Amarnath Yatra works are being carried out in compliance with all applicable safety norms and environmental safeguards.

On Thursday, former SMC Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu threw his weight behind Banday.

“Under what section of the penal code is a petition to save our ecology from reckless destruction a criminal act in the cyber world?” he said.

Read Also Who Allowed JCBs at Sheshnag? Mehbooba Seeks Answers from J&K Govt Keep Politics Away From Sheshnag Lake

Mattu also criticised the summons to Banday's family.

“And to drag her brother into this? Are we slaves and subjects bereft of a right of expression and of petitions, not to speak of right to dissent?” he added.

Environmentalist and rights activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat said speaking up for“Forests, Trees, Rivers or dying Lakes or Streams” should not be criminalised.

“Last night I received a distressing SOS from a young Kashmiri nature lover, Zarqua Banday. Her only 'fault'? Starting an online petition to save the pristine Sheshnag Lake. Such Petitions are filed every day every hour across the world and no country will ask their citizens why you filed the Online Petition?” Bhat said on X.

Banday is not an anti-national and has not written against the government or any group or religion, he asserted.

“Instead of applauding her civic sense, authorities are allegedly harassing her and summoning her father and brother to a police station,” Bhat said.

Banda's petition seeking a halt to construction in the Sheshnag area has garnered more than 12,500 verified signatures so far.

The petition on Change, named 'Stop construction around Kashmir's Alpine lakes', urges the authorities to engage with local environmental and community groups to develop a sustainable way forward.

“This isn't progress; it's a threat to our environment,” it reads. The petitoin says the“excuse” of connectivity and increased tourism sounds appealing at first glance, but the true cost of such advancements“becomes all too apparent” at a closer look.

“Similar projects elsewhere have led to increased pollution, habitat destruction and an influx of tourists who, often unintentionally, end up contributing to ecological imbalance. Recent studies and reports highlight that ecosystems as delicate as ours risk irreversible damage from such developments. We cannot let the same fate befall our cherished Alpine lakes,” the petition says.

“Solutions like guided trekking, limited access permits and eco-friendly accommodations could bring economic benefits without sacrificing our wilderness. Other regions facing similar challenges, like the Swiss Alps, have successfully implemented such strategies,” it adds.

Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who has also signed the petition, said on Wednesday,“We all have to collectively raise our voice to stop the mindless destruction of our ecology at its most fragile places.”

J&K BJP spokesperson and former MLC Girdhari Lal Raina criticised the opposition to road construction.

“What is being projected as an environmental issue increasingly appears to be an attempt to manufacture controversy, disturb the peaceful atmosphere and exploit religious sentiments for narrow political gains,” he said.