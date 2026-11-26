MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Two successive Western Disturbances are likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir between December 4 and 10, potentially bringing rain and snowfall to parts of the region and bringing an end to the prolonged dry spell.

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According to the latest indications from various weather models, the first weather system is expected to influence Jammu and Kashmir between December 4 and 6, while a second, potentially stronger Western Disturbance may affect the region from December 7 to 10.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather conditions are likely to continue across Kashmir until December 3, with temperatures remaining below freezing at several places during night hours.

Srinagar recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day, while Pahalgam was the coldest among the major weather stations, recording a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest weather data, Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2 degrees Celsius, followed by Kupwara at minus 1.6 degrees Celsius.

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Gulmarg recorded a low of 1 degree Celsius, while Kokernag settled at 0 degrees Celsius. Shopian also continued to remain among the coldest areas of the Valley.

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In the Jammu region, Jammu city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius, Katra 9.8 degrees Celsius, Banihal 7.3 degrees Celsius, Batote 6.8 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah 3 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast generally dry weather from November 26 to 30 and December 1 to 3, with cold conditions likely to persist across most districts of the Kashmir division.

A change in weather conditions is expected from December 4, when generally cloudy skies are likely across Jammu and Kashmir, with light rain or snowfall at scattered places between December 4 and 6.

Further updates regarding the intensity and impact of the two successive Western Disturbances are expected in the coming days as forecast models become clearer.

The anticipated weather activity could bring the first significant change in the prevailing dry conditions after an extended period of largely precipitation-free weather across the region.