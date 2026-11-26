MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the continued existence of Article 370 and Article 35A had deprived several communities in Jammu and Kashmir of certain constitutional rights, asserting that the changes made in 2019 had corrected a“historical injustice”.

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In an opinion article marking Constitution Day, Modi said the provisions had prevented the full implementation of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir for decades.

The Prime Minister said Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and women had been deprived of certain rights due to the constitutional provisions.

He described the 2019 changes as part of the NDA government's efforts to strengthen constitutional values and advance social and economic justice.

Modi also criticised the Congress, accusing it of undermining constitutional principles during its decades in power. He alleged that the party had increasingly shifted from being a“Virodh Paksh” (opposition) to an“Avrodh Paksh” (obstructionist).

He said a constitutional democracy assigned an important responsibility to the Opposition, but disrupting democratic proceedings could not substitute for fulfilling that role.

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The article was published on November 26, observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

Paying tribute to Dr Rajendra Prasad, Dr B R Ambedkar and other members of the Constituent Assembly, the Prime Minister said the Constitution had provided people from modest backgrounds an opportunity to aspire to positions of responsibility.

Describing the Constitution as an inseparable part of his own journey, Modi said it had empowered citizens and strengthened democratic participation.

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Highlighting the government's initiatives, he referred to constitutional amendments relating to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the National Commission for Backward Classes and reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

He also cited welfare schemes, digital payments and the replacement of colonial-era criminal laws as measures aimed at advancing social and economic justice.

The Prime Minister said India was working towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 and called upon citizens to place national interests above personal considerations and fulfil their constitutional duties.

He emphasised that the Constitution was not merely a legal framework but a guiding force for governance, social justice and the country's democratic journey. The article came on Constitution Day, when leaders across the country renewed their commitment to the constitutional principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.