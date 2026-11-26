Commodities Lift TSX
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, supported by gains in commodity-linked miners and energy stocks, while technology shares bounced back after a global selloff in the previous session.
The TSX popped 164.67 points to kick off Thursday at 33,344.66.
The Canadian dollar sank 0.09 cents to 70.25 cents U.S.
A report said on Wednesday Enbridge is in talks with a consortium of Indigenous communities to sell a 6% stake in its Line 3 crude oil pipeline for roughly $1.5 billion.
Enbridge shares dropped a dime to $66.58.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 8.16 points, or 1.2%, to 716.27.
All but three of the 12 subgroups gained ground at the open Thursday, led by energy, sprinting 1.8%, materials, improving 1.1%, and gold, brighter 0.8%.
The three laggards were health-care, down 0.3%, consumer discretionary, sliding 0.02%, while real-estate was unchanged.
Oil prices hiked 97 cents to $84.65 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices brightened $42.50 to $3,578.30 U.S an ounce.
ON WALLSTREET
Markets were closed in New York Thursday in honour of Thanksgiving Day. They'll resume Friday and remain open till 1 p.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, supported by gains in commodity-linked miners and energy stocks, while technology shares bounced back after a global selloff in the previous session.
The TSX popped 164.67 points to kick off Thursday at 33,344.66.
The Canadian dollar sank 0.09 cents to 70.25 cents U.S.
A report said on Wednesday Enbridge is in talks with a consortium of Indigenous communities to sell a 6% stake in its Line 3 crude oil pipeline for roughly $1.5 billion.
Enbridge shares dropped a dime to $66.58.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 8.16 points, or 1.2%, to 716.27.
All but three of the 12 subgroups gained ground at the open Thursday, led by energy, sprinting 1.8%, materials, improving 1.1%, and gold, brighter 0.8%.
The three laggards were health-care, down 0.3%, consumer discretionary, sliding 0.02%, while real-estate was unchanged.
Oil prices hiked 97 cents to $84.65 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices brightened $42.50 to $3,578.30 U.S an ounce.
ON WALLSTREET
Markets were closed in New York Thursday in honour of Thanksgiving Day. They'll resume Friday and remain open till 1 p.m. ET.
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