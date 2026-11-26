Adentra, Kinaxis, Medexus At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Adentra Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week Highs of $43.08. ADENTRA announced this week that it has, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, entered into a definitive stock purchase agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of AccessSMT Holdings Ltd., a leading Canadian distributor of commercial doors, frames, hardware, and access controls, for $230 million.
Kinaxis Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week Highs of $234.67. Samdesk, the real-time risk detection and situational awareness platform, today announced the appointment of Mike Knol as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1. Knol spent over five years at Kinaxis as Director of Financial Planning and Analysis.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week Highs of $6.30. Medexus this month reported Fiscal Q2 2027 net revenue of $29.1 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million, operating income of $2.4 million, and net income of $0.8 million - all quarterly records since fiscal Q4 2025, demonstrating significant year-over-year growth
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week Highs of $3.30. Omni-Lite Thursday reported Q3 revenue increased 36% year-over-year to $5.5 million, with year-to-date revenue of $14.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 was $1.3 million (23% margin), and year-to-date adjusted EBITDA reached $3.1 million (21% margin).
Kinaxis Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week Highs of $234.67. Samdesk, the real-time risk detection and situational awareness platform, today announced the appointment of Mike Knol as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1. Knol spent over five years at Kinaxis as Director of Financial Planning and Analysis.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week Highs of $6.30. Medexus this month reported Fiscal Q2 2027 net revenue of $29.1 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million, operating income of $2.4 million, and net income of $0.8 million - all quarterly records since fiscal Q4 2025, demonstrating significant year-over-year growth
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week Highs of $3.30. Omni-Lite Thursday reported Q3 revenue increased 36% year-over-year to $5.5 million, with year-to-date revenue of $14.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 was $1.3 million (23% margin), and year-to-date adjusted EBITDA reached $3.1 million (21% margin).
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