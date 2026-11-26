TSX Enjoys Big Gains Midday
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index rose sharply on Thursday, underpinned by gains in commodity-linked mining and energy stocks, while technology shares bounced back after a global selloff in the previous session.
The TSX popped 227.37 points getting into Thursday afternoon at 33,407.36.
The Canadian dollar sank 0.15 cents to 70.19 cents U.S.
A report said on Wednesday Enbridge is in talks with a consortium of Indigenous communities to sell a 6% stake in its Line 3 crude oil pipeline for roughly $1.5 billion.
Enbridge shares dropped 24 cents to $66.64.
Alimentation Couche-Tard CEO Alex Miller said the retailer does not plan to raise the price in its offer?for Polish convenience store operator Zabka or extend the acceptance period.
Couche-Tard shares sprang $1.24, or 1.8%, to $86.54.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 10.04 points, or 1.5%, to 718.15.
All but one of the 12 subgroups gained ground noon Thursday, led by energy, sprinting 2%, materials, improving 1.4%, and gold, up 1%.
Only health-care missed the festivities, down 0.1%.
Oil prices hiked $1.41 to $85.09 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices brightened $34.40 to $3,570.20 U.S an ounce.
ON WALLSTREET
Markets were closed in New York Thursday in honour of Thanksgiving Day. They'll resume Friday and remain open till 1 p.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index rose sharply on Thursday, underpinned by gains in commodity-linked mining and energy stocks, while technology shares bounced back after a global selloff in the previous session.
The TSX popped 227.37 points getting into Thursday afternoon at 33,407.36.
The Canadian dollar sank 0.15 cents to 70.19 cents U.S.
A report said on Wednesday Enbridge is in talks with a consortium of Indigenous communities to sell a 6% stake in its Line 3 crude oil pipeline for roughly $1.5 billion.
Enbridge shares dropped 24 cents to $66.64.
Alimentation Couche-Tard CEO Alex Miller said the retailer does not plan to raise the price in its offer?for Polish convenience store operator Zabka or extend the acceptance period.
Couche-Tard shares sprang $1.24, or 1.8%, to $86.54.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 10.04 points, or 1.5%, to 718.15.
All but one of the 12 subgroups gained ground noon Thursday, led by energy, sprinting 2%, materials, improving 1.4%, and gold, up 1%.
Only health-care missed the festivities, down 0.1%.
Oil prices hiked $1.41 to $85.09 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices brightened $34.40 to $3,570.20 U.S an ounce.
ON WALLSTREET
Markets were closed in New York Thursday in honour of Thanksgiving Day. They'll resume Friday and remain open till 1 p.m. ET.
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