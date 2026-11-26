MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 26 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Thursday said it facilitated the first exchange of human remains since July between Yemen's internationally recognised government and the Houthi group, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

The transfers took place between November 24 and 26 following commitments made by the warring parties in December 2025, the ICRC said in a statement.

The remains of people killed during recent hostilities were transported from Dhamar to Lahj and from Lahj to Sanaa before being handed over to the respective parties, it said.

“Behind these human remains, there are families waiting to lay a loved one to rest,” said Ahmed Zaroug, the Red Cross' protection coordinator in Yemen.

“Operations across frontlines like this are complex and require the agreement and cooperation of the parties,” he added.

“As a neutral intermediary, our role is to help make these transfers possible so that families can eventually bury their loved ones with dignity and in accordance with their cultural and religious traditions,” Zaroug said.

The remains were handed over to the Red Cross and transported across front lines in sealed refrigerated vehicles. The relevant authorities will oversee the identification process, according to the statement.

The operation followed commitments made in December 2025, when the parties signed the Joint Declaration of Principles on the Dignified Management of the Dead in Muscat, Oman, the ICRC said.

Under the agreement, the Red Cross was tasked with facilitating the transfer of human remains across front lines whenever requested by the parties.

The ICRC also stressed that international humanitarian law requires parties to armed conflicts to“take all possible measures to search for, collect and recover the dead without adverse distinction.”

It said the parties must also treat the deceased with respect and make every effort to identify them.

Neither the Yemeni government nor the Houthi group has issued a statement on the exchange yet.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 in support of Yemen's internationally recognised government, triggering years of fighting and a severe humanitarian crisis.

Renewed escalation between government forces and the Houthis began in July following the collapse of a ceasefire reached in 2022.

--NNN-ANADOLU