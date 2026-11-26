Jonathan Abernethy-Barkley
- Research fellow, King's College London
I am an ordained minister and sociologist of religion, with a research interest in exploring the relevance of faith to childhood sexual abuse.
PhD Theology & Religious Studies King's College London 2020-2024 'The Relevance of Faith to Abuse: A Study of Lived Experience of Clerical Childhood Sexual Abuse within The United Kingdom.'
M. Litt Religion & Culture University of Glasgow 2017-2019 (Merit) with a dissertation titled 'A Reading of The Crucifixion As An Act of Sexual Violence & Ministry In light of the #MeToo '
M Queen's University Belfast 2011-2012 (Pass) with a final thesis entitled 'A Pastoral Response To Eating Disorders.'
B.A (Hons) Politics & Scholastic Philosophy Queen's University Belfast 2004-2007 (2.1)Experience
- –present Lecturer, King's College London
- 2025 KCL, PhD
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