Research Scientist at the Hector Research Institute of Education Sciences and Psychology, University of Tübingen

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Dr. Christiane Bertram has been a research scientist at the Hector Research Institute of Education Sciences and Psychology since September 2023. She is Akademische Rätin as well as head of the department "Historical Learning" at the Hector Institute for Empirical Educational Research. In her research, she is interested in the effectiveness of working with oral history interviews in history classes and evaluates oral history interviews on German-German history from a sociological perspective. She is interested in recording and promoting the competencies of historical thinking that are helpful for building "digital sovereignty". To do this, she uses qualitative and quantitative methods. Furthermore, she investigates how SDG 4 "Education for Sustainable Development" can be implemented in school.