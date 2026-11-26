MENAFN - The Conversation) Many storybooks incorporate messages about not giving up when faced with a challenge - something that perhaps isn't surprising given that perseverance is an important factor for learning and long-term success.

Young children will persist longer when parents speak about effort. Comments such as“you are trying so hard at this” have been shown to be more effective at keeping children on task compared to comments such as“you are so clever.”

Young children can also learn about effort from watching others persist. In the Concordia University Literacy lab, we wondered whether these others could be fictitious storybook characters.

This question has a special place for me, Marie-Hélène, in light of my own early reading experiences. In Grade 3, my first year being exposed to an English-language curriculum, I was one of three students struggling to read. I often complained of stomach upset and was picked up early, which amplified my problems. I fell even further behind.

My parents, both teachers at the time, decided to tutor me themselves with The Little Engine That Could to help me learn to connect letters to sounds of words (what educators call“decoding”).

They chose this book because they thought the message of the story would give me courage at the same time I was learning to read.

Parents and teachers still choose books with the hopes of both teaching and inspiring children. But does the behaviour of children really change following an inspiring book?

Improving vocabulary, understanding

Storybooks have long been associated with improving vocabulary and socio-emotional understanding.

But very few studies have explored whether popular storybooks can impact children's persistence.

Psychology and brain science expert Amanda Haber and her colleagues were among the first to explore this area. They read short non-fiction stories to four- and five-year-old children that were written specifically for their experiment. The stories focused on scientists' natural talent or on the setbacks they encountered while doing their life's work.

Surprisingly, children who heard success stories spent less time working on a difficult task than children who heard setback stories. Even more surprisingly, children who heard success stories persisted for less time than children who heard no stories at all. However, Haber's study compared groups of children rather than the same children before and after listening to storybooks.

This led us to wonder whether popular storybooks featuring persistent characters would result in an observable increase in persistence in older children.

Selecting perseverance storybooks

We wanted to know whether parents and educators could purposefully select storybooks to teach children about perseverance, and whether reading those types of books would increase the effort children put into difficult tasks.

To answer this question, we read commercially available storybooks aloud to 154 second- and third-grade students.

Classrooms were randomly assigned to one of two types of storybook groups:

“Struggle” storybooks, which featured a perseverance theme (such as After the Fall: How Humpty Dumpty Got Back Up Again by Dan Santat, Rosie Revere, Engineer by Andrea Beaty and When Sophie Thinks She Can't... by Molly Bang). While reading these with children, we explained the meaning of words and phrases associated with perseverance: grit, persistence and growth mindset. “Wordplay” storybooks, featuring play with words: During these readings, we explained alliteration (when two or more words close together starts with the same sound, like“silly snake”), onomatopoeia (when a word sounds like its meaning, as in“buzz”) and homophones (words that sound the same with different meanings).

In both the“struggle” and“wordplay” groups, the adult who was reading stopped at five pre-selected spots in the books to incorporate the explicit vocabulary (for example,“grit” while reading Rosie Revere or“homophones” while reading Dear Deer).

How children behaved before, after readings

The first week, we conducted one-on-one sessions with each child to determine their baseline knowledge of all six vocabulary words and had them complete two difficult tasks (such as Tangram puzzles and difficult mazes).

The second week, over three days, the classrooms that were assigned to the“struggle” group were read one perseverance-themed storybook per day and had the associated vocabulary explained to them. Those in the“wordplay” group had the same experience with associated storybooks.

The following day, we re-asked the children the meaning of all six words, and had them complete similar difficult tasks. At this time and also at the pre-test, we recorded the time on task, number of attempts and task completion.

We did this to see if there was a difference between the struggle or wordplay groups and if there was a difference at the individual level (the time a child time spent on task at pre-test versus 24 hours after the readings).

As we expected, the children learned only the vocabulary that was taught within their storybook group.

Aligned with Haber's results, we found that seven and eight-year-old children who heard the struggle stories persisted longer. They made new attempts and were more successful on many of the difficult tasks compared to the children who listened to the other stories.

Importantly, listening to the wordplay stories did not reduce perseverance - it simply did not increase the effort they applied on the difficult tasks presented after listening to those storybooks.

Reading and elaborating concepts

So, can storybook characters in stories featuring perseverance themes teach children about perseverance?

The result of our experimental study indicated that yes they can. Reading storybooks that focus on perseverance, and elaborating on those key concepts while reading, can help children learn related words and increase the effort they invest when presented with difficult tasks.

The findings did not surprise me, Marie Hélène. More than 40 years later, I still sometimes repeat to myself “I think I can, I think I can” when trying to accomplish a physically or emotionally challenging task.

As researchers, we are left to conclude that storybooks about characters who face challenges, when paired with target vocabulary instruction, offer educators and parents simple, accessible and practical tools to help children develop their understanding of persistence.