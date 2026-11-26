MENAFN - The Conversation) A bad fall at home. A hospital admission. A phone call to say Mum or Dad can no longer manage living alone.

Suddenly, families can face decisions they hoped were years away: which aged care home to choose, how to pay, and whether their loved one will feel comfortable in a whole new environment.

Since new funding arrangements began on November 1 2025, many new residents moving into aged care have needed to contribute more towards everyday living and personal care, alongside accommodation.

For those who might be looking to move into aged care in the future, the basic daily fee alone exceeds A$25,000 a year. Once you add up maximum contributions and ongoing accommodation payments, the annual costs can exceed $100,000, thanks to four major costs detailed below.

Almost one in five Australians are aged 65 or older. A year after a major overhaul of funding for aged care support at home and in residential aged care, this series looks at what aged care is costing older Australians and their families.

Before you or a loved one makes the move into aged care, understanding those major costs can help with budgeting.

It's also invaluable to“try before you buy”: accessing short-stay respite care in aged care homes, even before you or a loved one need to make the move.

Three of the biggest costs to budget for

There are several main costs under the current aged care funding arrangements.

1. Basic daily fee: This covers everyday services, including meals, cleaning, laundry and utilities. The current fee is $68.93 a day, or about $25,159 annually. It's set at 85% of the single basic age pension and indexed to inflation each March and September.

2.“Hotelling” contribution:“Hotelling” covers everyday living services, from meals to laundry. Depending on your assessed income and assets, you may pay an additional contribution towards these services. The maximum is $22.15 daily, or about $8,085 annually. People with lower assessed means pay less, or nothing.

3.“Non-clinical care” contribution: Residents with greater assessed financial means may also contribute towards personal care, including help with showering, dressing, eating and moving around. The maximum is $109.45 daily, or about $39,949 annually.

Non-clinical care contributions stop after four years of cumulative payments, or when you reach the indexed lifetime cap, currently $142,906 – whichever comes first.

Together, these three maximum fees total about $73,193 over a year, even before accommodation or optional extras.

This is just an illustration, not everyone's bill. Actual costs will depend on individual assessments.

The biggest cost? Accommodation

Accommodation is a separate cost. Depending on your income and assets, the government may cover all or part of it. Otherwise, you negotiate a room price with the provider.

For example, paying for a $750,000 room entirely through daily payments would cost about $63,825 a year at the current“maximum permissible interest rate”, which is 8.51%. (Often shortened to just MPIR, that's a government-set rate used to determine the daily accommodation payment in aged care.)

Once you add together those four major costs – accommodation, the daily fee, plus potential“hotelling” and“non-clinical care” contributions – the total bill can easily climb above $100,000 a year.

What if you don't have much money?

Services Australia (or the Department of Veterans' Affairs for some) will assess your or your loved one's financial circumstances to determine your contributions and accommodation assistance.

Pensioners may need to supply additional information, particularly about property.

People assessed as having a low income, and few or no assets, can have their accommodation fully government-funded. Those people will generally pay only the basic daily fee and any optional services they choose.

Others will receive partial assistance, so may pay:

a daily accommodation contribution (DAC ) a refundable accommodation contribution (RAC ) or both.

For someone receiving the maximum single age pension, fully supported accommodation and no means-tested contributions, the pension can cover the basic daily fee.

Owning a home does not automatically rule out government assistance. Special rules apply, including where a qualifying protected person such as your partner continues living in the family home.

Read more: When a loved one is moving into aged care, selling the family home isn't the only way to pay

Paying for your room

But if you receive no accommodation assistance, you can pay through:

a refundable accommodation deposit (RAD), which is a lump sum, refunded after permitted deductions a daily accommodation payment (DAP), which are ongoing, non-refundable payments or a combination of both.

Aged care providers publish maximum room prices (although you can try to negotiate a lower price). There is no absolute price ceiling on what you could pay, though providers do need approval to charge above a government-set threshold.

Under the new accommodation rules, providers keep 2% a year of the remaining refundable accommodation deposit balance, but only for up to five years.

Read more: When a loved one is moving into aged care, selling the family home isn't the only way to pay

Where to get free help

Every family's circumstances differ.

Services Australia's Aged Care Specialist Officers provide free guidance about services, assessments and general financial information. Call 1800 227 475 for an appointment.

The federal government's Financial Information Service also provides free information. Call 132 300.

However, neither of these is a substitute for personalised financial advice. For more on seeking paid financial advice, read the tips in a previous article in this series.

Consider a short respite stay first

“Residential respite care” is a short stay in an aged care home. It provides care while giving carers time to rest, manage other commitments or attend to their own health.

It can also offer a“try before you buy” experience (although a permanent vacancy afterwards is not guaranteed).

Eligible people can access up to 63 subsidised days each financial year, with extensions approved in 21-day blocks where needed.

The maximum basic daily fee is $68.93 per day, making it an affordable option for many.

Respite residents do not have to pay for their accommodation, contribute for“hotelling” or non-clinical care costs, as these are all funded by the federal government for respite care.

Call My Aged Care on 1800 200 422 for an assessment, then contact homes about vacancies, care needs and fees.

For the older person, respite offers a chance to experience life in a home. For their carer, it offers breathing space – and time before making any major decisions.

Disclaimer: this is general information only and not to be taken as financial advice.