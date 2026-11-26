Meloni: We're Light-Years Away From Solution On EU Budget
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated on Thursday that the bloc is "light-years away" from the solution regarding the European Union multiannual budget.
Meloni told reporters on the sidelines of the summit of EU leaders on budget talks that Italy "came here with a no" to the current proposal on the negotiating table.
"We'll do what's necessary to improve the budget, but there are deadlines to meet," the Italian prime minister added.
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