MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Chinese and Russian militaries held strategic consultations via video conference on Thursday, according to a statement from China's Ministry of National Defense carried by Chinese state media.

Both sides exchanged views on implementing the consensus reached by their heads of state, deepening military-to-military ties, and assessing the international and regional situation. They stated that the two armed forces will further strengthen communication and coordination to jointly safeguard international and regional security and stability.

The talks follow a November 3 meeting in Beijing between Central Military Commission Vice Chairman Zhang Shengmin and Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, who pledged to "strengthen strategic consultations" and "expand practical cooperation in various fields."