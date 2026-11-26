MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The "agac" mobile application has been launched as part of a nationwide tree inventory project initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union.

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources announced the launch.

Developed within a joint project implemented by the IDEA Public Union and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources since 2022, the application allows citizens to access information about trees and take an active role in their protection.

As part of the project, more than 212,000 trees across Azerbaijan have been equipped with individual QR-code tags. During the registration process, information on each tree's location, species, dimensions and current condition was entered into a digital database.

Users can locate trees on an interactive map and scan their QR codes to access individual digital information cards containing details about each tree.

The application also enables citizens to report trees that have dried out, been damaged or require maintenance. Users can submit reports directly to the ministry by attaching photographs through the app.

This feature is expected to help identify trees requiring attention in a timely manner, improve transparency in the management of green spaces and strengthen public oversight of tree protection efforts.

The integration of digital inventory records with interactive mapping and public participation is in line with advanced international practices in urban green space management. The data collected through the system could also serve as a foundation for the future use of artificial intelligence to analyse changes in tree conditions, identify potential risks at an early stage and plan maintenance measures more effectively.

The "agac" mobile application is currently available to iPhone users through the App Store.