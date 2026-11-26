Serbia To Hold Presidential Election On December 27
Serbia's Parliament Speaker Aleksandar Cupic called the country's presidential election for December 27 on Thursday.
"I hope we will face a difficult choice between excellent candidates and their programs. Let public debates and the democratic electoral process encourage high voter turnout. I call on all citizens of the Republic of Serbia to demonstrate responsibility and go to the polls on December 27, so that the will of the people can produce a president with strong legitimacy who will clearly embody national unity," the newly elected parliament speaker stated.
Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic resigned in September to run as a parliamentary candidate in the recent snap election, in which his Serbian Progressive Party lost in a landslide to the "Students Win" electoral list. The student-led protest movement previously stated that it would announce its presidential candidate once the election was scheduled.
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