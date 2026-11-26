The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council assessed that the latest upturn in energy prices highlights the risk of persistent inflationary pressure, according to the central bank's minutes released on Thursday.

In particular, the council pointed to a worsening energy market situation compared with conditions at the time of its previous meeting in September. "In response to renewed tensions in the Middle East, the latest oil futures curve had shifted markedly higher compared with the baseline of the September projections and had also moved visibly above the adverse scenario over the short term," the minutes read. Nevertheless, the ECB said the "sharp increase in energy prices and the deterioration in the inflation outlook" did not affect interest rate expectations, which remained anchored near their September levels.

Lastly, the council found that June and September interest rate hikes gave the central bank more room to navigate present "elevated uncertainty" while also enabling it to adjust to future developments and risks ahead of the December monetary policy meeting.