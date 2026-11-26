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The Armenian lobbying network appears determined to keep the Karabakh issue alive in international political circles, even as Armenia and Azerbaijan attempt to move beyond decades of confrontation. Having previously found influential supporters in France, Armenian organisations are now strengthening their connections in Britain. Their latest choice is former British MP Tim Loughton, who has reportedly accepted the position of 'Goodwill Ambassador for Artsakh'.

The appointment brings back into the political spotlight a former British parliamentarian whose record demonstrates consistent support for Armenia's political agenda and criticism of Azerbaijan. It also raises an important question: at a time when the South Caucasus needs reconciliation rather than another round of confrontation, what exactly is this new ambassador expected to promote?

Following the events of September 2023, the separatist administration ceased to exist, and Azerbaijan restored its sovereignty over the territory. Nevertheless, certain Armenian organisations continue to promote the former entity internationally, seeking to preserve its political visibility and mobilise foreign support. The appointment of prominent Western figures is one way of keeping this agenda on the international political stage.

Loughton is hardly a newcomer to Armenia-related political initiatives. During his time in the British Parliament, he chaired the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Armenia, an organisation established to strengthen relations between British parliamentarians and Armenia. In 2021, he promoted a private member's bill seeking British parliamentary recognition of the so-called "Armenian Genocide."

His position on Karabakh was equally clear. In August 2023, Loughton accused Azerbaijan of pursuing a policy of ethnic cleansing and criticised the British Government for what he considered an insufficiently strong response to developments in the region. He also supported calls for international pressure and sanctions against Baku. In April 2022, he even visited Armenia as part of a parliamentary delegation.

Taken together, these activities demonstrate a longstanding political commitment to Armenian causes. His latest appointment therefore appears to be a continuation of an established political trajectory rather than an entirely new engagement.

According to the official UK Parliament website, Loughton's parliamentary service ended on May 30, 2024. He is no longer a member of the House of Commons and holds no parliamentary mandate to represent British policy. His new honorary title does not give him any official authority within the British Government. Nevertheless, former politicians can retain considerable influence through their networks, public statements and involvement in international organisations.

Azerbaijan has consistently maintained that ethnic Armenians living in Karabakh were its citizens and that their security, cultural, religious, educational and municipal rights could be guaranteed within the country's legal framework. President Ilham Aliyev repeatedly stated in 2023 that Azerbaijan intended to establish peaceful coexistence in the region. He emphasised that the Armenian population could live in Karabakh as equal citizens, provided that the country's Constitution and laws were respected.

Baku's position was that the future of the region should be based on sovereignty, equal citizenship and integration rather than separatism.

The South Caucasus has endured decades of conflict, displacement and hostility. Both societies have paid an enormous price, and another generation should not be forced to inherit the same confrontation. The ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia offers an opportunity to establish a fundamentally different relationship.

The question is straightforward: if Armenia itself is trying to move forward, why are some foreign political figures being encouraged to take the region backwards?