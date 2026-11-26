MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Institute of Mass Information (IMI) reported, according to Ukrinform.

“317 news outlets based in every region across Ukraine were featured on the interactive Map of Recommended Media by the Institute of Mass Information and Detector Media in November 2026. That is 12 more newsrooms than in the first half of 2026,” the statement said.

The interactive Map of Recommended Media is a tool that helps audiences, civil society organizations, international partners, advertisers and donors find media outlets that adhere to journalistic standards, maintain transparency and play an important role in their communities.

Following the assessment for the second half of 2026, the map includes 258 online media outlets, nine regional investigative journalism centers, 23 radio stations and 27 television channels from across Ukraine.

In the three years since its launch, the Map has more than doubled in size, growing from 147 to 317 media outlets. It now covers every region of Ukraine, including Russian-occupied Crimea.

The largest number of recommended media outlets is based in Kyiv and Kyiv region, with 39.

“We're glad to see the Map grow every year, because it shows that Ukraine has transparent and responsible news outlets that can be trusted. Nearly a quarter of these newsrooms operate in frontline regions, which is truly impressive. However, we're not chasing numbers: only those that have passed a rigorous assessment by 15 indicators make it onto the Map. So, this is a ready-made list of media worth supporting for readers, donors, and advertisers,” said IMI director Oksana Romaniuk.

The Map can be viewed here.

European Alliance of News Agencies expels

As previously reported, Ukrinform was included in the list of 18 transparent and responsible Ukrainian online media outlets, compiled by experts from the Institute of Mass Information.