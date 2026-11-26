MENAFN - UkrinForm) The 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces Command announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“Aircraft of the Operational Task Force South, in coordination with the 7th Air Assault Corps, struck an enemy troop staging point in the city of Huliaipole. The site was a partially destroyed brick building in the city center, located almost 10 km from the line of contact,” the military said.

According to the corps, the building served both as a warehouse and as a gathering point for small infantry groups of Russia's 127th Motor Rifle Division, part of the 5th Combined Arms Army.

Russian forces used the staging point, among other purposes, to prepare for further offensive operations northwest of Huliaipole.

The Air Assault Forces stressed that the strike was preceded by a detailed analysis of enemy activity near the site and inside the building, including the movement of personnel and equipment.

The joint operation resulted in the elimination of up to 20 Russian troops and the destruction of communications antennas, ammunition and food supplies, enemy motorcycles and ground robotic systems.

Ukraine strikes Russian airfield and Transnefthub

As Ukrinform previously reported, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks in the Huliaipole sector near Bilohiria and towards Novе Zaporizhzhia and Huliaipilske.

Illustrative photo: ArmyInform