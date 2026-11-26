MENAFN - UkrinForm) This opinion was expressed by Oleksii Yizhak, a research fellow at the National Institute for Strategic Studies, in the latest episode of the Ihor Dolhov Program, released on November 26 on Ukrinform's YouTube channel.

“China has no interest in undermining the European market; it wants to reach agreements with Europeans. That is why, it seems to me, China has adopted a new position: the Russian-Ukrainian war must be brought to an end. The question now is what China wants in return,” the expert said.

In his assessment, Beijing may be seeking not so much a reduction in U.S. and European aid to Ukraine as concessions from Washington on Taiwan.

At the same time, Yizhak stressed that the substance of any possible agreements between the U.S. and Chinese leaders remains unknown.

Commenting on the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China, the expert highlighted the differences in the three countries' strategic interests.

According to him, Xi Jinping sought to demonstrate China's global influence, while the U.S. side was interested in bringing Beijing into talks on nuclear weapons.

Putin, meanwhile, the expert said, was hoping to discuss a new world order and secure political backing for further actions against Ukraine.“Putin's minimum goal was simply to show his own people that he is sitting alongside truly great leaders and helping decide major issues,” Yizhak said.

At the same time, he emphasized that the meeting of the three leaders did not mark a new division of the world, since even the most powerful countries lack the ability to impose restrictions on other states' foreign policy, economic ties or participation in international alliances.

“Russia tried to do this with Ukraine, and we can see that it cannot achieve anything even here. So how can Russia divide up the world with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping?” the expert remarked.

“Shenzhen is not the Yalta of Putin's dreams,” FM Sybiha says

Yizhak also drew attention to reports of Chinese export restrictions on products used by Russia's military industry. In his view, such steps could help increase pressure on Moscow and create conditions for involving European representatives in negotiations to end the war.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 25, Trump announced plans to impose another round of tariffs on 14 major U.S. trading partners, including China, Japan and the European Union.