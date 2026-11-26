MENAFN - UkrinForm) The attack was reported by the DIU on Facebook, Ukrinform says.

The long-range DIU drones struck key production facilities, the tank farm and transport pipelines. A fire broke out at the facility.

The oil refinery has an annual processing capacity of up to 5.2 million tons of crude oil. It produces petrol, diesel fuel and fuel oil, which Russia uses, among other things, to supply its military.

“The latest attack came as the refinery was recovering from previous strikes. Now Russia's war machine will once again have to lose time and momentum in pursuing its criminal plans,” the DIU added.

Ukraine strikes Russian airfield and Transnefthub

As Ukrinform previously reported, in September, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Slavyansky oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, Krasnodar Krai, and the Taneco refinery in Nizhnekamsk, Republic of Tatarstan, as well as command posts and storage sites for Russian attack drones.