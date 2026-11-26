MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a video addres marking Thanksgiving Day, Ukrinform reports.

“To all American friends in the United States, around the world and right here in Ukraine – Happy Thanksgiving. On this special day, I want to say 'Thank you' on behalf of all Ukrainians: thank you for caring, for having such good hearts and for standing with us,” Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine remains strong and“gets back on its feet” after every Russian attack, adding that this is made possible in part by the support of“so many of our American friends”.

“What Ukrainians want today? That is exactly what any normal nation, any normal family wants: to be able to come together as a family in peace, without attacks, without danger. Just to feel warmth of being with their loved ones, to celebrate their children's achievements, to thank their parents,” the President said.

At the same time, he noted that millions of Ukrainians are unable to do so today because of Russia's brutal war.

“We want to end this war, and we are doing everything we can to make that happen. And I believe that one day it will happen, there will be peace. Ukraine will keep its independence, and I hope I will be able to say 'Thank you' for that in Washington DC and say: 'Yes, only with America can freedom truly defend itself,'” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader thanked every American who helps Ukraine,“especially those who come here to Ukraine, who know Ukraine,” as well as Ukrainians“who pray for us and work alongside us to bring peace closer”.

“Happy Thanksgiving, America! And I hope that just as you give us strength today, our courage and our love of freedom will always give strength to you and to everyone who believes in freedom and values life. Thank you,” the President added.

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Thanksgiving Day is a holiday celebrating gratitude for the harvest, hard work and the blessings of life. In the United States, it is observed every year on the fourth Thursday of November, falling on November 26 this year.