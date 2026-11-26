Dnipropetrovsk Region Comes Under More Than 50 Attacks In One Day, Causing Damage
In Kryvyi Rih, an enemy attack caused damage to businesses, warehouses, infrastructure, agricultural machinery and farm buildings.
In the Zelenodolsk, Lozuvatsk and Karpivsk communities of the Kryvyi Rih district, infrastructure and warehouses were hit by the Russian army.Read also: Russian attacks on Kherson region kill one person and injure another in past 24 hours
In the Nikopol district, the Marhanetsk, Pokrovsk and Chervonohryhorivsk communities came under enemy attack. There, infrastructure, a nursery and a private house were damaged.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of 26 November, the Russians launched nearly 20 drone attack s on four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The Regional Military Administration reported one casualty.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
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