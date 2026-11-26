MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

In Kryvyi Rih, an enemy attack caused damage to businesses, warehouses, infrastructure, agricultural machinery and farm buildings.

In the Zelenodolsk, Lozuvatsk and Karpivsk communities of the Kryvyi Rih district, infrastructure and warehouses were hit by the Russian army.

Russian attacks onregion kill one person and injure another in past 24 hours

In the Nikopol district, the Marhanetsk, Pokrovsk and Chervonohryhorivsk communities came under enemy attack. There, infrastructure, a nursery and a private house were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of 26 November, the Russians launched nearly 20 drone attack s on four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The Regional Military Administration reported one casualty.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration