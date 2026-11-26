MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Koretskyi announced this on Telegram.

“I have invited Canada to contribute to the War Risk Insurance Fund, which we plan to launch in January. I spoke about this in detail during an online address at the 5th Rebuild Ukraine business conference in Toronto,” he said.

According to Koretskyi, Ukraine also expects Canada to increase the package of preferential loans from the Export Development Canada (EDC) and to open up FinDev Canada – a Canadian state-owned development finance institution that invests in private business – to Ukraine.

“To boost trade between our countries, I proposed launching a regular ministerial economic dialogue and called on Canada to join the 'Industrial Ramstein'. The priority areas for cooperation are energy, defence cooperation and critical minerals,” the Prime Minister stated.

He emphasised that military risks remain the main barrier for investors, whilst insurance and accessible financing can provide Canadian businesses with the tools to develop projects in Ukraine.

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“I would like to thank the Canada-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce and the embassies of our countries for their active work in expanding economic cooperation,” concluded Koretskyi.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine plans, in collaboration with international partners, to launch a war risk insurance fund in January 2027 with a target capital of 3 billion euros, which is intended to protect investments from the consequences of war.

Photo: Office of the President