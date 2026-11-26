Russian Forces Strike Factory In Khmelnytskyi Region
“Rescue workers have been deployed to extinguish the fire. All the necessary services are also working at the scene,” he said.Read also: Injury toll from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to eight, one killed
No reports of casualties have been received.
As reported by Ukrinform, on 26 November, Russian troops struck an industrial plant in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, with rocket-powered drones.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service
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