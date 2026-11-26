MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Rescue workers have been deployed to extinguish the fire. All the necessary services are also working at the scene,” he said.

Injury toll from Russian attack onrises to eight, one killed

No reports of casualties have been received.

As reported by Ukrinform, on 26 November, Russian troops struck an industrial plant in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, with rocket-powered drones.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service