Zelensky Warns Russia Is Preparing New Large-Scale Attack
“Unfortunately, we have information that the Russians are preparing a new large-scale attack. Please pay close attention to missile alerts over the coming days. And let Russia know: we will rebuild what has been destroyed and we will respond to every Russian strike,” said Zelensky.
According to him, the situation remains difficult in Dnipro, Pavlohrad and other communities in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Donetsk and Mykolaiv regions, as well as in other regions.
“I would like once again to pay tribute to our energy workers and repair crews – every single one of them who is working to restore services following Russian strikes. Every day this is vital; every day it is a true feat of our people that, after any strike, after any damage, our people do everything to ensure that towns and communities can function, and that people have electricity and heating,” the President emphasised.Read also: Injury toll from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to eight, one killed
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Russians are finalising preparations for a new large-scale strik; according to him, the targets will once again be the energy sector, logistics and vital infrastructure.
Photo: Office of the President
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