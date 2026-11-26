MENAFN - Tribal News Network) BY Khadim Afridi

BARA: Students of Kalinga Higher Secondary School have boycotted their Chemistry examination at Alam Godar Girls Degree College in Bara, Khyber district, following allegations of misconduct, mistreatment and video recording by examination staff, particularly the superintendent.

According to sources, the students submitted a written complaint to higher authorities, alleging inappropriate behaviour and harassment at the examination centre. They called for an investigation into the incident and demanded the immediate replacement of the examination staff.

Following the protest and refusal to sit for the exam, the examination staff reportedly called the police. The students said they were escorted out of the college premises by police and the main gate was closed, leaving them standing on the road for some time.

The allegations of filming students and inappropriate behaviour at the examination centre have also raised concerns among parents, who questioned the arrangements for ensuring students' safety and dignity during examinations.

Abdul Razzaq Afridi, district president of the Awami National Party (ANP), also strongly reacted to the incident and urged the relevant education authorities, examination board, district administration and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education department to take immediate notice and conduct an impartial inquiry.

He called for a thorough investigation into the alleged mistreatment, filming of students and their removal from the college through police intervention. He said disciplinary and legal action should be taken against those found responsible.

Afridi also demanded that the affected students be given another opportunity to sit for the Chemistry examination without fear or pressure, so that the dispute does not jeopardise their academic future.

Local elders have also urged authorities to investigate the incident transparently and ensure justice for the students. They stressed that educational institutions and examination centres must provide students with a safe and respectful environment.