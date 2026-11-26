MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Nov. 26 (Petra) - The 8th International Conference on AI in Computational Linguistics (ACLing 2026) kicked off Thursday at Jadara University, bringing together academics, researchers, and industry specialists from around the world.

Organized by the British University in Dubai (BUiD) in cooperation with Jadara University, and in strategic partnership with Oman's Sohar University and Egypt's Newgiza University, the forum examines breakthroughs at the intersection of AI and language technology.

Jadara University Vice President Iman Basheti pointed to the institution's rising global profile, noting its five-star QS rating across five criteria: teaching, employability, academic development, inclusiveness, and facilities.

She said the university continues to invest in scientific research, digital transformation, and international partnerships to equip students with advanced digital skills. Hosting the conference alongside the BUiD, she added, serves as a practical model for cross-border research collaboration.

Conference Chair Taher Ghazal noted the event's role in keeping pace with rapid shifts in computational linguistics and natural language processing (NLP), calling for closer ties between universities and research centers to apply AI toward societal challenges.

The opening session centered on accelerating developments in language technologies and the role of specialized forums in advancing research practices.

One panel discussion explored how AI is reshaping education, software engineering, and industrial applications, while forecasting the next generation of intelligent language models.

Throughout its scientific sessions, the conference covered a broad spectrum of topics, including large language models (LLMs), generative AI, machine learning, Arabic language processing, machine translation, sentiment analysis, speech recognition, smart education, healthcare, cybersecurity, and AI ethics and reliability.

//Petra// HA