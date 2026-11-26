MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra)-- Jordan on Thursday condemned the Iranian drone attack on Kuwait, which targeted a vital facility and resulted in the death of two Italian nationals and injuries to others after falling debris struck the area.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs described the attack as a flagrant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty, a threat to its security and stability, and a blatant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The ministry reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Kuwait and its unwavering support for all measures it takes to safeguard its security, sovereignty, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The ministry also extended its sincere condolences to the families of the two victims and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

//Petra// MF