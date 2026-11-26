MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra)-- Lower House Speaker, Ibrahim Tarawneh, held talks on Thursday with Speaker of the United arab Emirates (UAE) Federal National Council Saqr Ghobash at the council's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, focusing on ways to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly parliamentary ties.

Tarawneh and Ghobash reaffirmed the deep-rooted historical and fraternal relations between Jordan and the UAE, established by the late King Hussein bin Talal and Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and which continue to grow under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the talks, attended by First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Ayatollah Freihat, Jordanian Ambassador to the UAE Majed Qatarneh, and House Secretary-General Awwad Ghweiri, the two sides stressed the importance of maintaining coordination and consultations on issues of mutual concern and aligning their positions at regional and international parliamentary forums in a way that serves the interests of both countries and peoples and supports joint Arab action.

Tarawneh described Jordanian-Emirati relations as an advanced model of Arab ties based on brotherhood, solidarity and cooperation.

He stressed the need to build on the economic and investment partnerships established between the two countries and strengthen the role of parliamentary diplomacy in expanding bilateral cooperation, increasing exchanges of visits and expertise, and activating cooperation between specialized parliamentary committees.

He also underscored the importance of strengthening joint Arab action and parliamentary coordination to address regional challenges, stressing that the security of Jordan, the UAE and their fellow Gulf Arab states is indivisible.

Tarawneh said Jordan and the UAE stand together in confronting the challenges facing the region, adding that continued coordination and consultation between the two countries are essential to safeguarding their shared interests.

He extended an official invitation to Ghobash to visit the Jordanian House of Representatives to further strengthen parliamentary relations and expand cooperation, coordination and the exchange of expertise and experience.

Tarawneh also congratulated Ghobash on the UAE's National Day, praising the country's achievements and progress across various sectors and describing its development experience as an advanced Arab model.

For his part, Ghobash highlighted the strategic nature of Jordanian-Emirati relations, which are underpinned by a shared understanding of regional developments and the challenges and threats facing the region.

He stressed the importance of ties between the UAE Federal National Council and the Jordanian House of Representatives, saying parliamentary cooperation should reflect the depth of relations between the leaderships and peoples of the two countries.

Ghobash also highlighted the importance of building on the memoranda of understanding signed between the two councils, particularly in exchanging visits, expertise, knowledge and parliamentary practices, as well as benefiting from institutional experience in legislation and oversight.

He invited Tarawneh to participate in the Parliamentary Conference on Water, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi on December 8, stressing that water security is a shared strategic priority for Jordan and the UAE and a key element in supporting regional and international stability.

The meeting was attended by UAE Federal National Council First Deputy Speaker Tareq Humaid Al Tayer, council members Naama Abdullah Al Sharhan, Marwan Al Muhairi, Hashima Al Afari, Salem Al Amiri, Sultan Al Zaabi and Aisha Al Dhahani, and Secretary-General Omar Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi.

//Petra// MF