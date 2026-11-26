MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) FTSE 100 as a tech sell-off shelter – why the cushion depends on the cause

London's blue chips have softened tech routs rather than escaped them – and the cause of a sell-off has mattered far more than its size.

Source: Adobe images Stock market Technical analysis FTSE 100

Written by

Chris Beauchamp

Chief Market Analyst

Publication date 2026-11-26T15:36:02+0000 Forty years of Nasdaq rough patches, in numbers

The idea that the FTSE 100 is where money goes to hide when US technology stocks wobble has a certain intuitive appeal, given that London's flagship index is stuffed with oil majors, miners, banks, consumer staples and pharmaceuticals, and contains very little that anyone would describe with a straight face as an AI play. The numbers broadly back that up – though 'broadly' is doing a fair amount of work.

Taking every week since 1986 in which the Nasdaq 100 fell 5% or more – 107 of them, which says something about the Nasdaq – the FTSE 100's median move was a fall of 2.4%, or about 0.42 times the size of the Nasdaq decline. That compares with roughly 0.59 times for the S&P 500, 0.53 times for the DAX and 0.48 times for the STOXX 600, so on this measure the UK index has been the least bruised of the major benchmarks.

Less bruised is not the same as unbruised, however. The FTSE still fell in 86% of those weeks, which makes it a cushion rather than a hedge, and anyone hoping it would rise while the Nasdaq slumped has historically been disappointed far more often than not.

A cushion with a catch – the asymmetry problem

The more awkward finding is that the FTSE's sensitivity to the Nasdaq is lopsided. Over the full sample since 1986 its weekly beta to the Nasdaq 100 has been 0.46 in down weeks but just 0.33 in up weeks, meaning it has taken a larger share of the pain than of the gains – not the most flattering trait in something routinely sold as defensive.

The gap has, if anything, widened. Since 2010 the down-week beta has risen to 0.58 against 0.37 for up weeks, and in weeks when the Nasdaq dropped 5% or more the FTSE's capture climbed to about 0.63, against 0.42 for the full history, as cross-market correlation tightened. Measured against the S&P 500 High Beta ETF since 2011 the pattern holds, at 0.49 on the way down and 0.33 on the way up.

The cushion, in short, has been getting thinner.

Rotation, contagion and the commodity trap

Where the averages blur, the individual episodes are rather more revealing, and they suggest that the cause of a tech sell-off has mattered a good deal more than its size. The table below shows selected Nasdaq 100 drawdowns of 15% or more, measured from peak to trough.

In rotation-type sell-offs, where growth stocks are repriced on valuations or interest rates, the FTSE has decoupled well, largely because its energy, mining, banking, staples and pharmaceutical names are where the money rotates to. The 2021–22 rates-driven slide is the standout example, with the Nasdaq 100 falling 35.6% from peak to trough while the FTSE 100 managed a 3.8% gain, and the fourth-quarter rout of 2018, the 2025 tariff scare and much of the 2000–02 dotcom collapse followed a similar, if less dramatic, pattern.

Liquidity and growth shocks are another matter entirely. In 1987, 1998 and 2020 investors sold whatever they could, and the FTSE fell as much as the US market or more – during the Covid crash it dropped 30.4%, a touch worse than the Nasdaq's 28% decline, while in the LTCM episode it lost 24% against 23% for the Nasdaq. Defensive sectors, it turns out, are only defensive until somebody needs the cash.

Then there's the worst case, a sell-off rooted in China or commodities, when the FTSE's heavy resource weighting stops being a refuge and becomes the problem. In 2015–16 the index fell 11.8% in sterling and 17% in dollar terms, lagging the S&P 500's 12.2% decline even though the Nasdaq's 16.3% drop was comparatively modest by the standards of the table.

Why sterling flatters the home-currency numbers

There is a further wrinkle for anyone measuring returns in something other than pounds. GBP/USD has fallen in most modern high-beta sell-offs – by a median 0.8% in weeks when the S&P 500 High Beta ETF dropped 5% or more, by 9% in 2020 and by 11% in 2022 – and since the FTSE is heavy with dollar earners, a weaker pound props up the index in local terms.

Strip out that currency support and the picture is less flattering, particularly after 2011. The 2021–22 gain of 3.8% becomes a 7.2% loss in dollar terms, and the Covid decline deepens to 36.9% from 30.4%, so for a dollar or euro-based investor the FTSE's safe-haven credentials look decidedly more modest than the sterling headlines suggest.

Where the current slide fits in

The current sell-off, which is still running, has so far followed the script with some precision. Between 6 October and 13 November the Nasdaq 100 fell 10.5% and the S&P 500 High Beta ETF 14.8%, yet the FTSE 100 rose 3.4% to a high on 13 November, a textbook rotation in which London played the part of beneficiary.

The second phase has been less kind. From 13 November to the close on 25 November the Nasdaq dropped a further 6.8% and the High Beta ETF 9.3%, and this time the FTSE fell 4.4%, capturing about 0.65 of the Nasdaq's decline – almost exactly its post-2010 down-capture. The VIX peaked at 35.9 on 20 November, and historically this has been roughly the point at which the FTSE's relative defence starts to weaken, with the rotation buffer largely used up.

The easy part of the hiding place, it seems, is over.

What would turn a rotation into a rout

Whether the FTSE continues to hold up is likely to depend on which kind of sell-off this becomes, and a handful of markers may help indicate the direction of travel:



Volatility – a fresh push in the VIX beyond its 20 November peak of 35.9 could suggest the move is shifting from a repricing towards a liquidity event

The capture ratio – a FTSE down-capture rising well above the 0.65 seen since mid-November would point to contagion rather than rotation

Commodities and China – weakness in resources would hit the FTSE's heaviest sectors, as it did in 2015–16 Sterling – a sharp fall in GBP/USD may cushion the index in local terms while masking losses for dollar-based holders

If the sell-off stays a repricing of expensive growth stocks, the record suggests the FTSE could continue to lose less than Wall Street and may even pick up a few buyers among the rotators. If it becomes a scramble for cash, the 1987, 1998 and 2020 episodes indicate London is unlikely to be spared. A decent umbrella in a tech drizzle, then, but in a proper storm it has historically got just about as wet as everyone else.

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