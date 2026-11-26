MENAFN - GetNews) Humsienk's Black Friday battery sale runs to Dec. 4 with up to 60% off, coupon code 2026HSBF extra 6% off again, 30-day price protection

LAS VEGAS - Nov. 26, 2026 - Most people start shopping for backup power after the lights go out. By then, options are limited and prices are not. Black Friday gives homeowners, RV travelers, golf cart owners, boaters and off-grid users a chance to plan ahead.

Humsienk, a manufacturer of LiFePO4 deep cycle batteries and solar inverters products, is making that case with its Black Friday battery sale, which runs from Nov. 18 through Dec. 4 on its official website. The lineup includes an entry-level 24V battery, a golf cart battery built to replace lead-acid packs and whole-home storage designed for outages that last more than a day.

Outages, Bills and Aging Batteries Push Storage Up the Shopping List

For homeowners in hurricane, winter storm and wildfire-prone regions, an outage is a planning problem, not just an inconvenience. A refrigerator full of food, a sump pump, a home office and a phone charger all need power at once. A home battery backup system turns that worry into a plan.

RV travelers have a different complaint. Heavy lead-acid batteries eat up space, lose capacity with age and leave campers watching a gauge instead of the view. Golf cart owners know the routine too: topping off water, lifting heavy packs and slowing on hills as an old battery fades.

Boaters running trolling motors and off-grid cabin owners face a tougher test. They need power that holds up in the cold and works far from a plug.

Black Friday suits this kind of purchase. Batteries and inverters are big-ticket items, and sale pricing can move a project from someday to this month. Shoppers searching for Black Friday battery deals are often weighing exactly that tradeoff.

Humsienk Black Friday Deals

Humsienk's Black Friday sale cuts prices across its entire site, with savings of up to 60%. Several layers sit on top of the sale prices.

A 6% discount code, 2026HSBF, stacks with the sale prices and is valid through Dec. 4, which covers Cyber Monday. It applies to every product except the 12V battery series. Shoppers buying a 12V battery can claim a separate code on Humsienk discount code center.

Every order also carries a 30-day price protection policy. A customer who finds a lower price than the one paid can keep the order number, take a screenshot and a link of the lower price, and contact customer service. Once the claim is verified, Humsienk refunds the difference.

Rewards add to the value. Customers earn 3 Reward Points for every $1 spent. Points can be redeemed for discount coupons, a free charger, free batteries, accessories or branded merchandise such as a T-shirt, baseball cap or insulated bag. Subscribers can also enter a giveaway for a discount coupon, a small battery or cables.

“Customers tell us the same thing every fall: they want to stop worrying about the next outage,” said Yvonne, chief operating officer at Humsienk.“We priced this sale to make that decision easier, from a first RV battery to a whole-home system.”

A Low-Cost Way Into Lithium for RV, Boat and Off-Grid Owners

For shoppers who have never owned a lithium battery, the first purchase can feel like a gamble. Humsienk is trying to lower that barrier with the 24V 150Ah Plus, priced at $399.99 (was $699.99) during the sale. After using the discount code 2026HSBF only $376.00.

The battery stores 3,840Wh capacity, which is 60% more energy than the model it updates. A 150A BMS (battery management system) supports up to 3,840W of continuous output. In practical terms, that means longer days on a trolling motor, more evenings of RV power and room for high-power appliances in an off-grid cabin.

Durability is part of the pitch. EV-grade cells are rated for more than 6,000 cycles at 80% depth of discharge, with a service life of up to 10 years. The battery carries an IP65 rating and works from minus 4 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, which matters for winter fishing trips and desert camping. Owners can connect up to eight units to reach 30.72kWh, so a first battery can become the base of a bigger system.

At $376.00, the 24V 150Ah Plus battery is the kind of price that lets a cautious buyer try lithium without a large commitment. It is also one of the more approachable Humsienk battery Black Friday deals for first-time buyers.

Large Home Storage Takes Aim at Storm Season

At the other end of the range, Humsienk is targeting households that want real backup when a storm takes down the grid.

The Humsienk 48V 314Ah battery is $2,399.00, Black Friday deal from $2,999.99 save $600. After using the discount code 2026HSBF only $2,255.06. One unit holds 16.07kWh, the same as three 48V 100Ah batteries wired together, so an installer handles one battery instead of a tangle of cables. A 200A battery management system supports 7 to 10kW inverters and handles motor-start surges. It communicates with Victron, Growatt and SRNE inverters over CAN, RS485 and RS232. An installation kit and a 7-year warranty are included, and orders ship from local warehouses.

For whole-home protection, the 48V 628Ah 32.15kWh Whole Home battery is $4,299.99 (was $4,799.99). After using the discount code 2026HSBF only $4,042.00. Its 32.15kWh capacity is built for up to 48 hours of backup, depending on load, keeping the air conditioner, refrigerator, lights and WiFi router running through hurricanes and grid failures. The 10.24kW output also handles heat pumps, water pumps and kitchen equipment.

Safety is a major selling point. A fire suppression system is built into the upper enclosure, and a double-decker cell layout adds air gaps and crumple zones to shield the cells from impact. Six heavy-duty wheels make the 530-pound unit easier to roll into place. Solar households can store daytime power for use at night, and Humsienk estimates that avoiding peak-rate electricity can save more than $1,000 a year, depending on rates and usage.

Buying in pairs adds another incentive. When two 628Ah batteries are in the cart, an automatic discount brings the total to $7,999.99. That works out to $3,999.99 each.

Inverter Bundles Pair Storage With Power

A battery is only half of a home energy storage system. The other half is the inverter, which turns stored power into the household current that appliances use. This year, Humsienk is featuring its 12kW hybrid inverter in two bundles.

The 12kW inverter combines three jobs in one unit: an inverter, a 12kW solar charger and a 220A battery charger. It delivers 10kW of continuous power with 12kW of surge capacity on 120/240V split-phase or single-phase service. Two independent solar inputs accept up to 12kW of panel power, and four charging modes let owners favor solar, favor the grid, blend both or run on solar alone. Time-of-use settings can shift charging to cheaper hours.

Backup performance is the other draw. The switchover takes 10ms or less, so lights and electronics stay on when the grid drops, and the inverter can run on solar and grid power even without a battery. It works with lead-acid, gel and lithium batteries, carries 21 safety protections and uses a variable-speed fan to keep noise down. Up to six units can be paired for 72kW. The inverter measures 24.4*17.7*5.2 inches, weighs 51.8 pounds and is listed at UL1741 by ETL. Optional WiFi and GPRS monitoring lets owners check the system remotely. Paired with panels and a battery, it also works as an off grid solar inverter for cabins and workshops.

The 12kW inverter with the 314Ah battery bundle, 16.07kWh in one unit, for $3,599.99, down from $4,999.99 save $1400. It suits a mid-size home that wants solar savings and dependable backup from a tidy setup. Only $3,384 after using Black Friday exclusive discount code 2026HSBF at checkout.

The second bundle pairs the 12kW hybrid inverter with the 628Ah battery for $5,599.99, down from $6,799.98, or about $1,200 off. It is built for large homes with central AC, a heat pump or a well pump, where a smaller system would struggle. Only $5,264 after using Black Friday exclusive discount code 2026HSBF at checkout.

“A battery is only half of a backup system,” said Yvonne.“Pairing it with the right inverter means everything is sized to work together from day one, and that is where many buyers need the most help.”

Golf Cart Owners Get a Drop-In Upgrade

Golf cart owners may have the most to gain from switching chemistries. Lead-acid packs need regular watering, add weight and fade on hills as they age. Humsienk's 48V 100Ah Bluetooth LiFePO4 golf cart battery is priced at $699.99 during the sale. After using the discount code 2026HSBF only $658.00.

The battery is designed for Club Car, EZGO, ICON and Yamaha carts. Its standard dimensions let it replace an 8x6V or 6x8V lead-acid system. It stores 5,120Wh, supports 200A of continuous discharge and tolerates 600A peaks, which means stronger torque on steep climbs and quicker acceleration.

Ownership is meant to be simple. A 25A charger is included and fills the battery in about four hours. An external display shows remaining capacity, voltage and current at a glance, with no phone or app required. The plastic housing meets the UL94 V-0 flammability standard and carries an IP65 rating, while the battery management system stops charging in low temperatures and resumes when conditions are safe. It discharges from minus 13 to 149 degrees Fahrenheit and is rated for more than 4,000 cycles at 80% depth of discharge.

Owners who want more range can connect up to four units for 20.48kWh. Mounting screws and step-by-step instructions are in the box.

About Humsienk

Humsienk develops, manufactures and sells LiFePO4 deep cycle batteries and solar energy products, including 48V energy storage batteries and hybrid inverters. Its products serve more than 3 million households. A team of more than 300, with more than half in research and development, works from a 1,600-square-meter factory in Guangdong, China.

The Humsienk Black Friday sale runs through Dec. 4 on the company's official website. The 2026HSBF code is entered at checkout, and the price protection and Reward Points benefits apply to purchases made there. Shoppers comparing Black Friday deals on batteries for home, RV or golf cart use can browse the full lineup on the site.