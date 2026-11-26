MENAFN - GetNews)"The Focus Report illustrates how practitioners described combining several small steps into a routine for getting started."Olander Earthworks' Focus Report compares the barriers 105 practitioners identified when asked about clients' difficulty entering focused states.

Portland, Oregon - Nov. 26, 2026 - Olander Earthworks is sharing findings from The Focus Report, a May 2026 survey of 106 practitioners about the barriers their adult clients encounter when trying to reach a state of focused absorption.

The questionnaire asked practitioners to select up to two common barriers. Of the 105 who answered that question, 68 (65%) selected anxiety or racing thoughts and 53 (50%) selected digital interruptions. Twenty-seven respondents selected more than two options. The analysis counted all recorded selections.

The survey also asked whether client interest in flow or deep focus had changed over the preceding three years. Sixty-nine of the 106 practitioners (65%) reported an increase.

One hundred respondents described a transition ritual or focus-entry technique they had seen a client use. The report discusses recurring ideas in those written answers, including changing the environment, moving the body, breathing, naming a goal, and making a small start.

The answers reflect practitioners' accounts of what they have observed. The survey did not measure clients' concentration or test the effectiveness of a product.

Methodology and limitations

The survey was conducted in May 2026 with 106 practitioners who work with adult clients. Participants were recruited through Prolific and answered a Qualtrics questionnaire. Responses were self-reported, and the sample was not nationally representative. The survey was not a clinical trial and did not test an Olander product.

Read the report

About Olander Earthworks

Olander Earthworks is a Portland, Oregon art and design studio. It makes tactile art objects, including Wonderscapes with wooden trays, fine sand, and sculptural concrete forms.

Media contact

Sarah Lonnquist

Olander Earthworks

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