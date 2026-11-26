MENAFN - GetNews) ""Meet Link, your AI marketing agent. It runs your social media on every platform, 24/7." - Net Kohen, co-founder and CEO of Linkme"Linkme, the social media operating system used by FIFA World Cup, Hard Rock and Mall of America, has launched Link, an AI marketing agent that runs social media on every platform, 24/7, for businesses with no social media team or agency budget.

MIAMI, FL - Nov. 26, 2026 - Linkme (Link), the social media operating system used by FIFA World Cup, Hard Rock and Mall of America, has launched Link, an AI marketing agent that runs a business's social media on every platform, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Link is built for businesses that have no social media team, no agency budget and no time to make content.

Before telling the public that Link existed, Linkme gave the agent one assignment: market itself. Link created its own ad image and launched the campaign on Instagram and Facebook. The campaign generated more than 20 leads on less than $200 in total ad spend, and one of those leads became a paying subscriber within two days.

"I've been waiting two years for this day," said Net Kohen, co-founder and CEO of Linkme. "FIFA World Cup, Hard Rock and Mall of America use my platform. But what if you don't have a social media team? Or an agency budget? Or time to make content? Meet Link, your AI marketing agent. It runs your social media on every platform, 24/7."

Link works inside Linkme's platform for businesses. A business owner tells Link what the business needs in a chat, and Link does the work a marketing team would normally handle:



Plans each week's content based on current trends

Drafts posts and creates images and videos

Publishes to Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and other networks from a single queue

Drafts replies to comments and direct messages

Drafts and launches ads on Facebook and Instagram Writes performance reports for the owner

A person at the business approves Link's work before it goes live.

Linkme built Link for the businesses that large marketing budgets leave out. A social media agency, a media buyer and an in-house content team are costs that many restaurants, gyms, shops and local service companies cannot carry. Linkme positions Link as one agent that covers all three roles.

"We told Link to go find his own customers before we told anyone he existed," Kohen said. "Two days later, he had one. He did that for himself, and he can do it for any business that plugs him in."

The launch follows a year in which Linkme moved into major venues and global events. FIFA selected Linkme as its central social destination for fans of the 2026 World Cup, and FIFA's combined social following grew by more than 50 million, to over 300 million, across connected platforms after it began using Linkme. Orangetheory, Pure Green, the New York Islanders and American Dream also use the platform.

Link is available now. Businesses can try Link for free at .

About Linkme

Linkme (Link) is a Miami-based social media and creator commerce platform founded in 2019 by Net Kohen, Val Share and Dre Medici. Creators, public figures and businesses use Linkme to turn social media attention into audiences they own, customer relationships and revenue. The platform includes link-in-bio pages, storefronts, email capture, analytics, Post to All publishing across social networks, and Link, its AI marketing agent.

More information is available at .