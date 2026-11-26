MENAFN - GetNews) In Nine Days in England, we live Scott's unexpected connection, a love tested by illness, and the memories that stayed with him long after the trip ended.

New York, USA - Nov. 26, 2026 - A message sent just one hour before a woman canceled her online dating membership set two strangers on a course neither could have anticipated. In Nine Days in England, author Michael Hauser recounts the true story of an American naval officer and an English woman whose first nine days together would change the direction of their lives.

In August 2009, Scott was living in California when he came across Teresa's profile on a Christian dating website. She lived near Norwich, England, and was preparing to leave the site when his message arrived. Their conversations soon became a regular part of their lives, and eventually, Scott had decided to travel across the Atlantic to meet her.

What awaited him was far different from anything he had experienced before. Over nine days, Teresa introduced Scott to her family, her favorite places, and the beauty of the English countryside. They explored historic towns, shared meals, and spent hours getting to know each other beyond the telephone conversations that had brought them together.

For Scott, the visit meant something especially personal. Despite his career, interests, and years of independence, he had struggled with loneliness. With Teresa, he began to experience the companionship and affection he had been missing. The warmth of her family and the ease of their time together gave him a feeling of belonging that he had long hoped to find.

But their happiness came with an uncertainty neither could ignore. Teresa was living with melanoma, and the seriousness of her illness would eventually test the relationship they were building. What began as an exciting visit to England became the beginning of a commitment that demanded patience, courage, and care.

Hauser tells their story with affection and an awareness of how precious their time together would become. He recalls the places they visited, the conversations they shared, and the small acts of kindness that took on greater meaning as their lives changed. Alongside these memories, he reflects on marriage, intimacy, grief, and the responsibilities that come with loving another person.

Hauser also writes about Scott's belief in God and the strength he drew from that belief while confronting illness and loss. His reflections consider how love can shape a person's priorities and why time spent with family and loved ones deserves more attention than it often receives.

Nine Days in England is both a record of a deeply personal relationship and an examination of what remains important when life takes an unexpected turn. Hauser's account speaks to readers who understand the joy of finding companionship, the difficulty of watching someone suffer, and the lasting influence of a person they have loved.

About the Author

Michael Hauser is the author of Nine Days in England, a personal work drawing on his relationship with Teresa and his reflections on marriage, loss, and Christian faith. His writing also incorporates experiences from naval service and his thoughts on courage, kindness, and the choices that give life meaning.